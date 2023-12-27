This newsletter went out to MediaNama subscribers on December 21. Welcome to our latest special edition newsletter, dedicated to the important questions we've asked the authorities. Despite receiving either no reply or only a generic response that barely scratched the surface, we believe that these questions are crucial and deserve to be brought to your attention. Here goes: What is the status of Amazon’s application for satellite communication? [ Kamya Pandey] In November it was reported that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was seeking clarification from Amazon on its satellite communication (satcom) license application. The company has been reportedly seeking approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to offer broadband-from-space services in the country. What we asked: We reached out to Amazon to find out more about its application— Has Amazon’s Project Kuiper applied to the DoT for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license? What is the status of Amazon’s application? What they said: We do not have any comments to share about this as of now. Why it matters: In the recent past Indian telecom companies have been arguing that online platforms (such as Facebook and WhatsApp) should pay telcos a fee for causing a strain on their networks by receiving vast amounts of traffic. With Amazon entering the broadband service market, it would be interesting to see how this debate plays out. One must note that less than 1% of interconnection agreements (agreements between telcos for sending and receiving information…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.