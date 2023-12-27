This newsletter went out to MediaNama subscribers on December 21. Welcome to our latest special edition newsletter, dedicated to the important questions we've asked the authorities. Despite receiving either no reply or only a generic response that barely scratched the surface, we believe that these questions are crucial and deserve to be brought to your attention. Here goes: What is the status of Amazon’s application for satellite communication? [ Kamya Pandey] In November it was reported that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was seeking clarification from Amazon on its satellite communication (satcom) license application. The company has been reportedly seeking approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to offer broadband-from-space services in the country. What we asked: We reached out to Amazon to find out more about its application— Has Amazon’s Project Kuiper applied to the DoT for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license? What is the status of Amazon’s application? What they said: We do not have any comments to share about this as of now. Why it matters: In the recent past Indian telecom companies have been arguing that online platforms (such as Facebook and WhatsApp) should pay telcos a fee for causing a strain on their networks by receiving vast amounts of traffic. With Amazon entering the broadband service market, it would be interesting to see how this debate plays out. One must note that less than 1% of interconnection agreements (agreements between telcos for sending and receiving information…
Latest Headlines
- Special Newsletter: Unanswered Questions—December Edition December 27, 2023
- IT Ministry Issues Advisory to “All Intermediaries” On Combating Deep Fakes Through IT Rules, 2021 December 27, 2023
- Digital India Corporation Issues Tender to Introduce Personalised Learning Tech Solutions to DIKSHA December 27, 2023
- Karnataka Clamps Down on E-Pharmacy Pharmallama Citing Public Health Concerns December 26, 2023
- Uttar Pradesh Electronics & IT Department Plans to Build an AI City in Lucknow December 26, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...