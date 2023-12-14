This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on December 13, 2023. Not everything is kosher about the use of metadata by Indian police [Sarasvati NT] Indian police are increasingly harnessing the power of metadata, delving into call records, social media trails, and location data for investigating offline or digital crimes. Police departments in several states appear to be interested in new tech tools that are pitched to be of great assistance in data extraction and analysis, by raging software companies. Tools for social media analytics can provide law enforcement agencies with information about an individual’s social media profiles and footprint across multiple platforms. Doesn't this imply that the tool can potentially enable mass collection of social media metadata? As they take pride in their technological capabilities in utilising metadata, in conversation with MediaNama, police officials and cybercrime experts also revealed crucial bits of information indicating that the fine line between investigative necessity and personal privacy is, at times, not respected. While the police do have powers to request for metadata from relevant intermediaries for crime investigation, there are processes and checks and balances to adhere to. For all practical purposes, police may go ahead and use data that has not been acquired through required legal processes to gather more information about the case. In what can raise a privacy red flag, this means that the police could also have access to data unrelated to the case. Further, legal ambiguities about processes and restrictions to powers for…
Special Newsletter: 11 Talking Points—December Edition
We present you with a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates.
