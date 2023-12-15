Speakers discuss AI biases and transparency challenges at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit

Speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, Madhulika Srikumar from the non-profit Partnership on AI said that AI risks can be understood in four axes—known risks vs speculative risks and model risks vs application risks. Known risks are well observed and quantifiable, and speculative risks would be ones that, “are more hypothetical that could arise from complex interactions that we haven’t really fully understood yet.” As the capabilities of AI evolve, speculative risks will gradually become known. “One of the speculative risks that gets a lot of air time is aiding, malicious activities or instructions for malicious activities. I think bioweapon is the example that keeps coming up. But some of the other risks are fairly known, like the treatment of data enrichment workers [who clean, label, and moderate large sets of data],” she explained.

On the other hand, model risks are risks inherent to an AI model like biases in training data and vulnerabilities of the model. “These are risks that are probably most typically in the control of the model provider or the organization that trains the model,” she said. Application risks arise when general-purpose AI models are integrated into an existing product/service. “And those risks could be unintended, could be risk from incorrect or biased outputs, or could be malicious uses by other serial actors,” she explained.

How AI can perpetuate bias:

Speaking about the problem of data biases, David Leslie, the Director of Ethics and Responsible Innovation Research at the Alan Turing Institute said that the problem of bias is a societal issue. “We need to understand the historical context in order to understand where bias comes from and how it plays into the technology,” he explained adding that it is only when we understand the bigger picture of discrimination and bias that the data representation issues can be addressed.

Leslie pointed out that because only a certain group of people have been able to find representation in AI training datasets, there is a possibility of value lock-in, “where those cultures and societies that have been part of the digital archive are those societies that will be regenerated and reproduced through these generative systems.”

A related concern on AI biases was raised by Professor Joanna Bryson from Hertie School Centre for Digital Governance. She said that even the process of creating guardrails for AI, a lot of consensus is required. Such consensus can lead to only the views of the majority (white male Westerners) being represented in the final draft which, when implemented, could also lead to the perpetuation of bias.

The challenge of AI transparency:

“There can be a deluge of documentation about what goes into the model, what comes out of it, who’s using it. And then there are real questions about to what end and to what purpose it’s being put to,” Srikumar said, calling the phenomena death by documentation. She mentioned that one of the regimes being followed to ensure more transparency and disclosure of information is licensing. Srikumar expressed concern that while one could ask an AI firm for disclosures before release as a licensing measure, these disclosures cannot predict how an AI model would be used.

“I think what we’re trying to fix for here is the inherent information asymmetry. It’s so hard to understand these systems and their risks, but we should be careful about imposing obligations that don’t get us any closer to understand[ing] how these systems truly work,” Srikumar said.

Tackling death by documentation:

Bryson said that death by documentation can be tackled by using product law to tackle AI transparency. This would include a company informing trusted government auditors how their systems work. “Your transparent has to be apparent. It has to be something people can understand. It should be the same thing your own developers are using to understand their system and improve it,” she explained.

“When you go in and you audit a bank, you don’t check what the neurons are in every somebody’s head about whether the synapses are connected correctly. No. You say, Did the bank follow the kinds of process, like the internal auditing or whatever that should have protected it? If they followed the right process, then they don’t have the same liability as if they did something wrong,” she said, explaining how an audit would work for AI.

AI risks amidst upcoming elections:

“We already saw in the last legislative election, voice cloning, deepfakes going massive and it will for sure be worse in a few months,” a participant at GPAI pointed out asking how this problem can be addressed. Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government of India said that the government is putting in efforts to address these issues. “This is not something which is a mature threat. This threat is also evolving. [The] answer is efforts are on. If you look at the previous elections, I think we did reasonably well than many other democracies,” he added.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!