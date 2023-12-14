wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Where are the mechanisms to protect citizens rights? MP Shashi Tharoor on the Post Office Bill 2023

The MP spoke in the Lok Sabha about the lack of safeguards in the Post Office Bill against the abuse of state powers

Published

The Indian Post Office Bill, 2023 provides no grievances redressal mechanism to citizens despite relieving post officers of any liability with regards to the services offered, said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Lok Sabha when discussing the contentious Bill on December 13, 2023. Recently, the Central Government presented and passed a Bill before the Rajya Sabha to replace the Indian Post Office Bill of 1898. Many MPs had raised objections to the Bill at the time pointing towards the concentration of power in the hands of the Centre, the provisions allowing the interception and opening of letters and shipments, and exemptions from liability. Adding to the barrage of contentions, covered by MediaNama on December 5, Tharoor in his 22-minute speech talked about the lack of proper mechanisms for citizens to safeguard their rights against the provisions of the Bill. No means for grievance redressal: Regarding Section 9 of the Bill – that allows the interception, opening, disposal of mails – Tharoor said there is no clause asking the government to inform a citizen about such actions. It also does not provide any mechanism whereby a citizen can raise concerns of interception or contest in the action. The absence of grievance redressal is particularly concerning, given that Section 10 further absolves postal officers of any liability in relation to the services. According to Tharoor, this violates “every principle of natural justice and due process of law.” “Because the bill does not provide for a grievance redress mechanism, Indians have absolutely…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ