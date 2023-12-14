Where are the mechanisms to protect citizens rights? MP Shashi Tharoor on the Post Office Bill 2023

The Indian Post Office Bill, 2023 provides no grievances redressal mechanism to citizens despite relieving post officers of any liability with regards to the services offered, said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Lok Sabha when discussing the contentious Bill on December 13, 2023. Recently, the Central Government presented and passed a Bill before the Rajya Sabha to replace the Indian Post Office Bill of 1898. Many MPs had raised objections to the Bill at the time pointing towards the concentration of power in the hands of the Centre, the provisions allowing the interception and opening of letters and shipments, and exemptions from liability. Adding to the barrage of contentions, covered by MediaNama on December 5, Tharoor in his 22-minute speech talked about the lack of proper mechanisms for citizens to safeguard their rights against the provisions of the Bill. No means for grievance redressal: Regarding Section 9 of the Bill – that allows the interception, opening, disposal of mails – Tharoor said there is no clause asking the government to inform a citizen about such actions. It also does not provide any mechanism whereby a citizen can raise concerns of interception or contest in the action. The absence of grievance redressal is particularly concerning, given that Section 10 further absolves postal officers of any liability in relation to the services. According to Tharoor, this violates “every principle of natural justice and due process of law.” “Because the bill does not provide for a grievance redress mechanism, Indians have absolutely…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.