RTI: Here’s how much the Indian government spent on UPI between 2021-2024

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by MediaNama enquiring about the amount spent by the government to promote UPI, for example, on incentive schemes, the IT Ministry revealed that it spent over ₹3600 crores on the promotion of UPI and RuPay between 2021-2024.

Here’s a year-wise break-up of the spending:

2021-22: Rs. 1039.25 crores

Rs. 1039.25 crores 2022-23: Rs. 1985.45 crores

Rs. 1985.45 crores 2023-24: Rs. 580.24 crores

These numbers are as per the record available in the Digital Economy and Digital Payment Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the RTI response from November stated.

Why does this matter:

One of the biggest reasons UPI is ubiquitous in India is that merchants aren’t charged any fee for accepting UPI payments. This is unlike the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), where they are charged for accepting other digital payments like debit and credit cards.

Without this fee, the government has launched various financial incentive schemes in the last few years to compensate UPI apps, banks, and payment providers, who spend significant amounts in promoting UPI, maintaining the infrastructure, and facilitating payments. For example, in January this year, the government approved a ₹2600 crore incentive scheme.

But the looming question is whether the government can forever support UPI with such incentives and what would happen to the ecosystem once the incentives stop rolling in. Mastercard’s CFO Sachin Mehra recently pointed out that “it is an incredibly painful experience for ecosystem participants who all end up losing money.”

