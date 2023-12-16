Reverse flipping: Expert committee recommends setting up inter-ministerial commitee to implement recommendations

The expert committee that in August submitted a report with recommendations to encourage Indian startups that have flipped abroad to relocate to India has asked the government set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to implement those recommendations, a Right to Information (RTI) response received by MediaNama in November revealed.

The recommendations, submitted to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), cover thirty measures across a range of domains such as taxation, infrastructure, company law, dispute resolution etc. to encourage startups that have flipped abroad to relocate to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). You can find a summary of the recommendations here.

MediaNama in October filed an RTI request with the IFSCA asking what steps have been taken based on these recommendations. The IFSCA in November responded to our RTI request stating: “The expert committee has submitted its report to IFSCA in August 2023. Post submission of the report, IFSCA shared the same with key stakeholders. IFSCA also requested the Government to set up an Inter-Ministerial committee to implement recommendations based on the report of the expert committee.”

What is flipping: “Externalization or flipping refers to a process of transferring the entire ownership of an Indian startup entity to an overseas entity, accompanied by a transfer of all IP and data hitherto owned by the Indian company. It effectively transforms an Indian startup (company) into a 100% subsidiary of a foreign entity, with the founders and investors retaining the same ownership via the foreign entity, having swapped all shares,” the report stated.

What’s the harm to India from flipping: “The externalization/flipping of startups impacts the Indian economy in several ways. One, a direct consequence of flipping is the brain drain of entrepreneurial talent from India. Young, skilled, and innovative founders relocate to overseas jurisdictions, which results in a loss of human capital, and stalling of innovation and technological advancements within the country. Two, the flipping of startups results in value creation in foreign jurisdictions rather than in India. Homegrown innovative ideas and disruptive technologies contribute to the startup ecosystem and economic growth of other countries. It also results in the loss of Intellectual Property and Tax Revenue for the country,” the report explained.

