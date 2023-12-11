RBI to set up a fintech repository by April 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 8 announced that it will set up a fintech repository that will contain information about fintech entities, their activities, products, technology stack, financial information etc.

This information will be helpful to banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that are increasingly partnering with fintechs and will also aid in designing appropriate policy approaches, RBI said.

However, providing information to this repository will be voluntary, the central bank noted.

“To ensure a resilient FinTech sector and promote best practices, regulators and stakeholders need to have relevant and timely information on FinTech entities, including the nature of their activities. Today, FinTechs are using emerging technologies like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and so on. For a better understanding of the developments in the FinTech ecosystem with an objective to appropriately support the sector, it is proposed to set up a Repository for capturing essential information about FinTechs,” the central bank stated.

The repository will be operationalised by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub by April 2024, RBI said.

