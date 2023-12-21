RBI Finally Approves Cashfree and Razorpay’s Payment Aggregator Ops: Reports

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally allowed fintech majors Razorpay and Cashfree to operate as payment aggregators, Economic Times reported yesterday. Google Pay, Enkash, Paymentz, and Open Financial have reportedly also been given the central bank’s green signal. Both Razorpay and Cashfree have tweeted confirming the central bank’s full regulatory approval.

While Razorpay and Cashfree were operating as payment aggregators for a while, the RBI’s regulatory regime for payment aggregators introduced in 2020 required them to apply for licenses to offer these services. Multiple companies applying for these licenses were subjected to stringent RBI scrutiny. The central bank subsequently granted in-principle licence approvals to Razorpay and Cashfree. Later on, they were prevented from onboarding new merchants until they fully complied with the new regulatory guidelines.

Cashfree and Razorpay spokespersons said that they’re now “open to onboarding fresh merchants”, Economic Times reported. Open Financial added that the new license enables them to offer different financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Why it matters: As we reported when the merchant embargo development first broke, “the inability to rope in new customers may not affect their existing business but it is bound to cause disruptions and may force prospective clients to opt for other services”. These restrictions may have also helped competitors’ fortunes. For example, with the likes of PayTM restricted from onboarding merchants alongside Razorpay and Cashfree, the companies started looking at different business models, Economic Times reported earlier this month:

“For startups like Razorpay and Cashfree, an embargo is always synonymous with slower growth, stagnating revenue and, in turn, stress on valuations. To offset the opportunity lost, these payment aggregators are focusing on international markets, offline payments and remittances. Razorpay has started operations in Malaysia, Paytm is focused on offline payments and Cashfree is building a bunch of value-added services on top of payments.”

Overall, fintech remains a highly regulated sector in India, with a recent survey showing that many founders cite regulatory challenges as one of their major operational challenges.

55% of fintech founders surveyed by Elevation Capital are worried about regulatory issues…B2B SAAS, consumer sector founders are not. Give it 2-3 years of red-tape (DPDP,Telecom Bill,Digital Competition, more IT Rules & DIA)…they dont see it coming.https://t.co/mDMCLsdeGi pic.twitter.com/q7b45AN7C5 — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) December 21, 2023

For example, D2C tech company Instamojo decided to offer its payment aggregation services in partnership with licensed payment aggregators after its licence application was returned by the RBI. The company didn’t meet the net worth threshold for payment aggregators set by the bank (Rs. 15 crore), Co-Founder Akash Gehani explained to us in November:

“…the way we [Instamojo] arrived at our net worth and the way RBI arrived at it, there was a difference in the methodology. RBI has, in a positive light, they told us very clearly this [net worth] is the only reason. So, in terms of business model, in terms of, the way the entire business is structured, in terms of, our compliance policies, I think everything else is very… they’re very happy with everything else.”

What are payment aggregators?: They allow e-commerce sites and merchants to accept different payment instruments from customers, without requiring the merchant to create a payments system of their own. They receive customer payments, pool them, and then transfer them to merchants after some time. Critically, payment aggregators are different from payment gateways—these provide the technological infrastructure to route and process online payments, but don’t handle or collect funds. So, while payment aggregators can also function as payment gateways, the reverse isn’t possible.

How is the RBI involved with regulating payment aggregators?: In March 2020, the RBI issued guidelines to regulate payment aggregators and gateways. These held that online non-bank payment aggregators (or simply payment aggregators) existing as of March 17 2020 would have to apply for RBI authorisation to operate by September 30, 2022. Different categories of aggregators emerged, as observed in a list released by the RBI earlier this year:

Existing payment aggregators : These are the aggregators that existed as of March 17, 2020, and applied for RBI authorisation within the prescribed timelines. Aggregators in this category that were granted in-principle authorisation, or whose application was being processed, were allowed to carry out their payment aggregation functions. Examples include Amazon Pay, Pine Labs, PhonePe, and Stripe India. While Razorpay and Cashfree fell into this category, and in-principle authorisation was granted, in December 2022 they were restricted from onboarding new merchants until they complied with the central bank’s 2020 payment aggregator guidelines mentioned above.

: These are the aggregators that existed as of March 17, 2020, and applied for RBI authorisation within the prescribed timelines. Aggregators in this category that were granted in-principle authorisation, or whose application was being processed, were allowed to carry out their payment aggregation functions. Examples include Amazon Pay, Pine Labs, PhonePe, and Stripe India. While Razorpay and Cashfree fell into this category, and in-principle authorisation was granted, in December 2022 they were restricted from onboarding new merchants until they complied with the central bank’s 2020 payment aggregator guidelines mentioned above. New payment aggregators: These include companies formed after March 17, 2020, that need the bank’s final authorisation to operate. New payment aggregators who were granted in-principle authorisation, or whose application is being processed, can’t engage in payment aggregation services. Examples included Zoho Payment Technologies, SBI Payment Services, and more.

