Day After Lok Sabha Nod, Rajya Sabha Passes Three bills Replacing Colonial Criminal Laws

Three new bills to replace India’s decades-old major criminal laws were passed yesterday by India’s upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha. The bills were passed the day before by the lower house, the Lok Sabha, amidst the suspension of a record number of parliamentarians.

Amongst other things, the bills notably explicitly allow for digital evidence to be summoned by investigating authorities. They also expand the definition and penalties for seditious-like speech through new sections, while simultaneously removing pre-existing explicit provisions on sedition. Consequently, across multiple provisions, and as observed in several dissent notes, all three laws may potentially impact digital rights online, be it rights to privacy, free speech, or against self-incrimination.

The bills were presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passing of the bills as a landmark moment.

At the same time, these Bills come down heavily on organised crime, terrorism and such offences which strike at the root of our peaceful journey to progress. Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2023

What are the three bills?: The bills were withdrawn early on in this parliamentary session to make way for new drafts that would incorporate the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs tasked with reviewing them. The new bills are:

Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF]

Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF]

Indian Evidence Act of 1872 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 [PDF]

However, as we’ve previously reported, the Parliamentary Standing Committee took a light tough approach, recommending changes to only a handful of sections. For example, it recommended that the government introduce mandates on the secure handling of digital evidence (and proper chain of custody processing measures) to prevent tampering. According to our reading of the revised bills, most of these tech-related changes were not incorporated by the Indian government in its revised bills.

