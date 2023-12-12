wordpress blog stats
Karnataka IT Minister Bats for Online Gaming Industry, Critiques Indian Government’s Regulatory Stance

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said in a tweet that the Central Government’s demands were killing the sector, also listing out ways online real-money gaming could aid India’s digital economy.

Published

“The gaming companies want to be regulated, but Central Govt is being unrealistic & unreasonable with their demands, which is not only killing employment in the sector, but is also driving away gamers to Chinese & European gaming sites where they are getting duped,” Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge tweeted yesterday.

The Minister tweeted out the various ways in which the sector can benefit India’s digital economy, including stats like:

“In-game purchases and deposits contributed 8,370 Cr through UPI transaction volume in India”; and

“India’s online Real Money Gaming segment enterprise has a valuation of 1,60,000 cr”; and

“Estimated corporate tax and TDS contribution to the exchequer by the Real money Gaming sector between FY24-28 will be 6,500−6,800 cr”; and

“Estimated GST contribution to the exchequer by the Real money Gaming sector between FY24-28 could be around 76,000 cr”.

Read the full tweet here. Kharge had tweeted on the benefits of the industry on Sunday too:

What Central regulations is Kharge talking about?: The real money gaming sector is facing a regulatory limbo currently.

For example, the Indian government brought rules to regulate online real money gaming earlier this year. They’re supposed to come into effect after three months of the government notifying at least three private self-regulatory bodies to oversee the sector. However, applications for those bodies have been pending with the IT Ministry for months now, leaving the rules in cold storage. These rules are also facing constitutional challenges (filed at the Delhi High Court) for draining the public exchequer, encroaching on state governments’ powers to regulate online gaming, abdicating regulation to private bodies, and more.

As the industry waited for the rules to eventually come into effect (with private self-regulatory guidelines sprouting up in the interim), the GST Council simultaneously hiked the tax for online games played for stakes to 28% in July, essentially taxing online real money skill gaming at par with gambling. The move saw the industry resort to mass layoffs to bear the tax burden, while some companies claimed (similar to Kharge) that it would push players to offshore betting platforms that fall entirely outside of India’s tax net and consumer protections. Kharge himself had criticised the tax hike when first announced as well, arguing that it may hurt economic goals as well as foreign investments.

Not to be forgotten: In 2021, the ruling Karnataka government (led by the Bhartiya Janata Party) banned online games played for stakes (irrespective of whether they’re gambling or non-gambling games) under a wider gambling ban. Remember: states have constitutional powers to regulate gambling. Following industry challenges, the Karnataka High Court struck this specific part of the ban down the next year, holding that it was ultra vires (or beyond the powers) of the Constitution. The Karnataka government subsequently filed a Supreme Court petition challenging the High Court’s ruling in March 2022, and the matter remains pending, as commentators responding to Kharge’s tweet yesterday pointed out.

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

