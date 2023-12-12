Karnataka IT Minister Bats for Online Gaming Industry, Critiques Indian Government’s Regulatory Stance

“The gaming companies want to be regulated, but Central Govt is being unrealistic & unreasonable with their demands, which is not only killing employment in the sector, but is also driving away gamers to Chinese & European gaming sites where they are getting duped,” Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge tweeted yesterday.

The Minister tweeted out the various ways in which the sector can benefit India’s digital economy, including stats like:

“In-game purchases and deposits contributed 8,370 Cr through UPI transaction volume in India”; and “India’s online Real Money Gaming segment enterprise has a valuation of 1,60,000 cr”; and “Estimated corporate tax and TDS contribution to the exchequer by the Real money Gaming sector between FY24-28 will be 6,500−6,800 cr”; and “Estimated GST contribution to the exchequer by the Real money Gaming sector between FY24-28 could be around 76,000 cr”.

India has the world’s second largest gaming community , around42.5 Cr gamers. From 2020 to 2023, the online gaming sector in India experienced a rise of 28%. With a market size of 16,428 crore in 2023, Industry estimates suggest it will reach 33,243 crore in a couple of… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) December 10, 2023

What Central regulations is Kharge talking about?: The real money gaming sector is facing a regulatory limbo currently.

For example, the Indian government brought rules to regulate online real money gaming earlier this year. They’re supposed to come into effect after three months of the government notifying at least three private self-regulatory bodies to oversee the sector. However, applications for those bodies have been pending with the IT Ministry for months now, leaving the rules in cold storage. These rules are also facing constitutional challenges (filed at the Delhi High Court) for draining the public exchequer, encroaching on state governments’ powers to regulate online gaming, abdicating regulation to private bodies, and more.

As the industry waited for the rules to eventually come into effect (with private self-regulatory guidelines sprouting up in the interim), the GST Council simultaneously hiked the tax for online games played for stakes to 28% in July, essentially taxing online real money skill gaming at par with gambling. The move saw the industry resort to mass layoffs to bear the tax burden, while some companies claimed (similar to Kharge) that it would push players to offshore betting platforms that fall entirely outside of India’s tax net and consumer protections. Kharge himself had criticised the tax hike when first announced as well, arguing that it may hurt economic goals as well as foreign investments.

Although I personally oppose all forms of gambling, implementing a flat 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the gaming industry has significant negative implications. The tax applies uniformly, regardless of whether a game relies on skill or chance. It would have been beneficial… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 13, 2023

Not to be forgotten: In 2021, the ruling Karnataka government (led by the Bhartiya Janata Party) banned online games played for stakes (irrespective of whether they’re gambling or non-gambling games) under a wider gambling ban. Remember: states have constitutional powers to regulate gambling. Following industry challenges, the Karnataka High Court struck this specific part of the ban down the next year, holding that it was ultra vires (or beyond the powers) of the Constitution. The Karnataka government subsequently filed a Supreme Court petition challenging the High Court’s ruling in March 2022, and the matter remains pending, as commentators responding to Kharge’s tweet yesterday pointed out.

Sir, would the Karnataka govt be kind enough then to withdraw the appeal filed in SC against the HC judgment that struck down the BJP govt’s law banning online games for stakes & recognising skill-based online games as a fundamental right? — Jay Sayta (@jnsayta) December 11, 2023

