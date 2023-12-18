Amidst loud protests by Opposition MPs, the Post Office Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023. Apart from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who spoke against the Bill on December 13, only three MPs spoke on Monday in favour of the Bill. Other MPs listed to discuss the same did not speak, as majority of the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach instead. Earlier, MPs in Rajya Sabha also opposed the Bill citing concerns to privacy and interception of communications. The Bill was presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications and passed by a voice vote amidst chanting by Opposition MPs. What is the Post Office Bill, 2023? It seeks to modernize and reform the functioning of the postal system in India and overhaul the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. MPs in both houses of the Parliament have raised concerns regarding Clause 9 and 10 of the Bill alleging violation of the right to privacy and federal principles of the Constitution. Particularly, Clause 9 allows the post officer to open, detain and dispose any intercepted shipment with no follow-up provisions to either notify the person sending the shipment or penalising the post officer in case of wrongful use of this clause. In fact Clause 10 exempts post officers of any liability with regards to services offered by the post office. Here’s what two MPs in the Lok Sabha had to say with regards to these clauses: Accountability of officers: BSP MP Ram Shiromani Verma…
News
Post Office Bill 2023 Passed In Lok Sabha: Here’s All You Need To Know
The Bill grants interception powers to the central government without levying penalties on officers for misusing the powers
Latest Headlines
- Use of Trademark as ad words is not infringement: Delhi High Court in MakeMyTrip trademark dispute December 18, 2023
- Post Office Bill 2023 Passed In Lok Sabha: Here’s All You Need To Know December 18, 2023
- Digest: Netflix, Viacom 18 concerned about Broadcasting Bill, McDonald’s to partner with Google AI, and more tech policy and news updates December 18, 2023
- Unpacking the Key Highlights of the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 Tabled in Lok Sabha December 18, 2023
- University Grants Commission Warns Against Edtech Companies Offering Courses in Collaboration with Foreign Universities December 18, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...