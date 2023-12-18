wordpress blog stats
Post Office Bill 2023 Passed In Lok Sabha: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Bill grants interception powers to the central government without levying penalties on officers for misusing the powers

Published

Amidst loud protests by Opposition MPs, the Post Office Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023. Apart from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who spoke against the Bill on December 13, only three MPs spoke on Monday in favour of the Bill. Other MPs listed to discuss the same did not speak, as majority of the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach instead. Earlier, MPs in Rajya Sabha also opposed the Bill citing concerns to privacy and interception of communications. The Bill was presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications and passed by a voice vote amidst chanting by Opposition MPs. What is the Post Office Bill, 2023? It seeks to modernize and reform the functioning of the postal system in India and overhaul the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. MPs in both houses of the Parliament have raised concerns regarding Clause 9 and 10 of the Bill alleging violation of the right to privacy and federal principles of the Constitution. Particularly, Clause 9 allows the post officer to open, detain and dispose any intercepted shipment with no follow-up provisions to either notify the person sending the shipment or penalising the post officer in case of wrongful use of this clause. In fact Clause 10 exempts post officers of any liability with regards to services offered by the post office. Here’s what two MPs in the Lok Sabha had to say with regards to these clauses: Accountability of officers: BSP MP Ram Shiromani Verma…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

