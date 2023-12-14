Policybazaar sends defamation notice to insurance review platform Beshak.org

Policybazaar has sent a defamation notice to the online insurance review platform Beshak.org, Beshak Founder Mahavir Chopra shared on X on December 7.

The insurance aggregator took offence with the following two articles published on Beshak:

In its defamation notice, Policybazaar alleged that Beshak “made several defamatory and baseless comments” in the above articles and that the articles “do not constitute a neutral review” of Policybazaar’s services.

Policybazaar demanded that Beshak take down the above articles and issue an apology, or face legal action.

Beshak Founder Mahavir Chopra said that they stand by what they wrote. “Our content is 100% unbiased – based on facts. Period. We will fight for our constitutional rights of freedom of speech,” Chopra stated.

“Our mission is to help people make informed decisions, not defame. Since we started, all our content has been constructive. We will stand by our mission. We decided to make this public so that people know the struggles of small bootstrapped, mission-led companies in India,” Chopra added.

The defamation notice is worrying because it appears to infringe upon the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, which protects legitimate reviews.

A fairly balanced review based on experience/testing. Curious on how is it defaming the brand? VC-funded cos should really learn how to take feedback – if you can't identify and correct some critical ones, then better ignore. Defamation notice on everything is bit too much. https://t.co/rGcol4Awwq — Arti Singh (@artijourno) December 8, 2023

Interestingly, Policybazaar CEO responded to Beshak’s review back in February 2022 noting that the aggregator will work on the points of improvement that were suggested.

But wait, what surprises me is this – when we tweeted our review, we received a nice response from their CEO If you read the response, he found it constructive then? They even took data from us in the DM to check stuff What would have happened now?https://t.co/3LmQDVj2y7 pic.twitter.com/axhojqnvzh — Mahavir Chopra / Beshak.org (@themahavir) December 7, 2023

