"Governments have various types of data related to schemes. How can it be used in evidence-based decision-making? Can we use such data to train AI [artificial intelligence] tools? Can we establish an audit mechanism in which AI tools can be categorized into red, yellow, or green based on their capabilities?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi pondered over these questions during his inaugural address at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit on December 12. He said that the government and AI experts need to consider the questions he raised and others like creating an institutional mechanism to ensure resilient employment, creating a standardized global AI curriculum, and the need to set standards to prepare people for an AI-driven future. India's AI mission: "India is also fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI. We have started [the] 'National Program on Artificial Intelligence'. We are also going to launch [an] AI mission in India. The goal of this mission is to establish adequate capacity of AI compute power in India," Prime Minister Modi said. Similar remarks have been made in the past by Information Technology (IT) Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Bengaluru Tech Summit last month. Speaking about the spaces where AI is currently being used, the Prime Minister said that India has recently launched an AI chatbot in agriculture, "this will help farmers to know their application status, payment details and updates related to government schemes." He mentioned that the government plans to incorporate AI into the health sector as…
News
Prime Minister Modi suggests using AI for government decision making at GPAI Summit
Noting that India had kicked off the ‘National Program on Artificial Intelligence’, Prime Minister Modi said the nation was committed to the ‘responsible and ethical use of AI’.
Latest Headlines
- India will only allow trusted AI models to use its datasets: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar December 13, 2023
- Indian Govt Reintroduces 3 Criminal Law Bills Based on Parliamentary Committee Inputs: What’s Changed? December 13, 2023
- Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform December 13, 2023
- Prime Minister Modi suggests using AI for government decision making at GPAI Summit December 13, 2023
- 10 Points Highlighting Nandan Nilekani’s AI Blueprint: DPI, Open-Source Models, Use-Case Approach and More December 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...