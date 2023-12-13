wordpress blog stats
Prime Minister Modi suggests using AI for government decision making at GPAI Summit

Noting that India had kicked off the ‘National Program on Artificial Intelligence’, Prime Minister Modi said the nation was committed to the ‘responsible and ethical use of AI’.

Published

"Governments have various types of data related to schemes. How can it be used in evidence-based decision-making? Can we use such data to train AI [artificial intelligence] tools? Can we establish an audit mechanism in which AI tools can be categorized into red, yellow, or green based on their capabilities?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi pondered over these questions during his inaugural address at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit on December 12. He said that the government and AI experts need to consider the questions he raised and others like creating an institutional mechanism to ensure resilient employment, creating a standardized global AI curriculum, and the need to set standards to prepare people for an AI-driven future. India's AI mission: "India is also fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI. We have started [the] 'National Program on Artificial Intelligence'. We are also going to launch [an] AI mission in India. The goal of this mission is to establish adequate capacity of AI compute power in India," Prime Minister Modi said. Similar remarks have been made in the past by Information Technology (IT) Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Bengaluru Tech Summit last month. Speaking about the spaces where AI is currently being used, the Prime Minister said that India has recently launched an AI chatbot in agriculture, "this will help farmers to know their application status, payment details and updates related to government schemes." He mentioned that the government plans to incorporate AI into the health sector as…

Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

