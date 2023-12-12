Offline payment tech by HDFC Bank and Crunchfish goes live

Following the testing of an offline retail payment technology by HDFC Bank and Sweden-based Crunchfish under the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory sandbox scheme, the product has now completed the test phase and can be adopted by regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), RBI said in a notification on December 11.

Referred to as OfflinePay, HDFC’s website explains that it is an app that allows customers and merchants to make and receive payments from an on-device wallet even when there is no mobile network.

It is useful not only in rural areas with poor network connectivity, but even in urban centres, such as in large public events, fairs and exhibitions where there is network congestion, or in underground metro stations, parking lots, and retail stores with network blind spots. It could also be used in flights, sea ferries, and trains when there is no network, HDFC explained in February, when it launched the pilot.

HDFC Bank added that merchants will receive an instant payment confirmation and as soon as either the merchant or the customer goes online, the transaction gets settled.

The technology was selected for testing under RBI’s regulatory sandbox in September 2022. The regulatory sandbox is a program for companies to test new products and services with customers in a live environment, subject to certain safeguards and oversight.

