wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Offline payment tech by HDFC Bank and Crunchfish goes live

OfflinePay, the payment system in question, allows customers as well as merchants to make and receive payments using an on-device wallet even in absence of a mobile network.

Published

Following the testing of an offline retail payment technology by HDFC Bank and Sweden-based Crunchfish under the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory sandbox scheme, the product has now completed the test phase and can be adopted by regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), RBI said in a notification on December 11.

Referred to as OfflinePay, HDFC’s website explains that it is an app that allows customers and merchants to make and receive payments from an on-device wallet even when there is no mobile network.

It is useful not only in rural areas with poor network connectivity, but even in urban centres, such as in large public events, fairs and exhibitions where there is network congestion, or in underground metro stations, parking lots, and retail stores with network blind spots. It could also be used in flights, sea ferries, and trains when there is no network, HDFC explained in February, when it launched the pilot.

HDFC Bank added that merchants will receive an instant payment confirmation and as soon as either the merchant or the customer goes online, the transaction gets settled.

The technology was selected for testing under RBI’s regulatory sandbox in September 2022. The regulatory sandbox is a program for companies to test new products and services with customers in a live environment, subject to certain safeguards and oversight.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ