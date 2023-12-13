New US bill could expand surveillance powers of government, experts warn

The United States is currently considering a bill that could significantly expand the government’s powers to carry out mass surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Section 702 of FISA allows the US government to conduct surveillance of foreigners. While it prohibits intentionally targeting Americans, law enforcement agencies are allowed to process citizen data if they “unintentionally” acquire Americans’ communications while carrying out their work under FISA.

Section 702 is set to expire on December 31, 2023, and there are multiple bills which are being considered to renew the same.

One such bill is the FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023 introduced by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) calls this bill “an absolutely awful bill that ignores years of abuse and unconstitutional surveillance in order to renew a mass surveillance law with no real changes, reforms, or new oversight.”

Why is this new bill problematic?

The FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023 reportedly expands the ability of the government to request electronic communication records. A new, wider definition essentially allows the government to demand anyone providing public WiFi (hotels, coffee shops, bookstores) to provide communication records.

US Senator Ron Wyden shared a thread on X explaining why the Bill is problematic:

Right now, the government has to go through a phone or email provider to spy using 702. The House Intel bill would change that by forcing anyone providing public WiFi (hotels, coffee shops, bookstores) to unknowingly help the government do this without a warrant. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 11, 2023

Here’s another thread that dives into the details of why this bill is problematic:

RED ALERT: Buried in the House intelligence committee’s Section 702 “reform” bill, which is schedule for a floor vote as soon as tomorrow, is the biggest expansion of surveillance inside the United States since the Patriot Act. 1/11 — Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein) December 11, 2023

More reading on the bill:

What should US citizens do?

Privacy activists are asking US citizens to tell their House representative to vote “NO” on the FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023 and instead vote for the Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act, which re-authorises Section 702 of FISA with strong reforms to protect Americans’ privacy and civil liberties.

Call Congress RIGHT NOW, or it may be too late. Say they must: 1) OPPOSE the "House Intelligence Committee's 'FISA 702 reauthorization' bill," a FAKE REFORM that secretly EXPANDS warrantless surveillance. 2) SUPPORT the "Protect Liberty" bill, the competing REAL reform. https://t.co/GnRLynWLuO — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 11, 2023

Tomorrow, Congress will vote on two Section 702 reform bills: One bill would result in genuine reforms that protect our Fourth Amendment rights, while the other bill would dramatically expand mass warrantless surveillance. Our lawmakers must vote to protect our privacy. https://t.co/9Lx0YuBmjF — ACLU (@ACLU) December 11, 2023

