Video: Are WhatsApp Admins Liable For Content Posted By Members Of A Group?

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh HC made news for upholding a lower court’s order that held a WhatsApp Group Admin liable for an objectionable photo that was shared on the group. The petitioner was charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

“Since the applicant was undisputedly the group admin of WhatsApp group at the time when the said [objectionable] photograph was percolated and shared, he will be liable for the aforesaid offences irrespective of the fact that he became admin by default [after other members left],” the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently ruled.

The petitioner had contended that he was wrongly framed in the case. He also said that neither was he connected to the “objectionable” photographs, nor had he liked or shared them, and hence, no prima facie case could be made against him.

What really transpired here and does the HC’s ruling suggest that admins are in any way responsible for content monitoring on the WhatsApp groups? MediaNama’s Aarathi Ganesan offers clarification on these and other questions about the case.

Watch the full video to know more:

