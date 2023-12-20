What's the News: The Oversight Board overturned Meta’s original decision to remove content related to two incidents pertaining to the Israel-Hamas war from its platforms on December 19, 2023. Reviewing content related to the strike on Al Shifa hospital and the kidnapping of Israeli hostages, the Board said both cases represented the types of appeals users in the region have been submitting since the October 7 attack. To moderate the violent and graphic content on its platforms after the October 7 attack, Meta temporarily lowered the confidence thresholds for the automatic classification systems which identify and remove content violating its Violent and Graphic Content, Hate Speech, Violence and Incitement, and Bullying and Harassment policies. These measures applied to content originating in Israel and Gaza across all languages. However, alongside removing violating content, the move also ended up removing non-violating content that discussed the situation in the two regions. To assess the validity of such measures, the Board considered the abovementioned use-cases. Al-Shifa incident highlights need for human oversight: As per the Board, the Al-Shifa Hospital case showed that “insufficient human oversight of automated moderation during crisis response can lead to the incorrect removal of speech that may be of significant public interest.” “Both the initial decision to remove this content as well as the rejection of the user’s appeal were taken automatically based on a classifier score, without any human review. This may have been exacerbated by Meta’s crisis response of lowering the removal threshold for content,” said the Board.…
Oversight Board overturned Meta’s decision to remove content related to two Israel-Hamas war incidents
The Oversight Board selected two cases from Israel-Gaza regions to consider the importance of freedom of expression in conflict situations
