wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Earnings Call: Mamaearth’s parent company sees 53% rise in earnings

Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of Mamaearth, conducted its first earnings call in November 22, 2023, displaying a 53 percent year-on-year rise in EBITDA.

Published

Mamaearth’s parent company Honasa Consumer Limited conducted its first earnings call on November 22, 2023. During this call, the company revealed that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have seen a 53% year-on-year growth going from Rs. 26 crore in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2FY23) to Rs.40  crore in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2FY24). 

The company also saw a surge in profit after tax going from Rs 15 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 29 crore in Q2FY24. “Our growth is actually driven by volume, whereas compared to the industry growth, which is largely driven by price,” Varun Alagh the chief executive officer (CEO) of Honasa explained. 

Reasons behind the rise in EBITDA:

Alagh explained that the company’s EBITDA had doubled because of leverage in marketing and advertising expenses. “As our brands grow, as they improve in their awareness, the marketing bucket becomes more of a value number, and in terms of percentage continues to go down, which is where we’re seeing a lot of leverage coming in,” he said, explaining that as the brands become more recognizable the marketing expenses are paying off and leading to higher EBITDA. The company has increased its advertising expenditure going from Rs. 143 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs. 174 crore Q2FY24. The advertising expenditure on Mamaearth is, “almost 500 basis points (one-hundredth of 1 percentage point) lower than the average company,” Alagh said, shedding light on how advertising expenses are spread out between the various companies that make up Honasa.

Alagh further attributed higher EBITDA to leverage in employee benefit costs and operational expenses. Employee benefit costs for the company have fallen going from Rs. 39 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs. 37 crore in Q2FY24. 

Sustainability of EBITDA margins:

The company had an 8% EBITDA margin in Q2FY 24, it also shared its EBITDA margin for the half-year that ended on September 30, 2023, which was 7.2%. When asked whether these margins are sustainable, the company said that its half-year margins are more sustainable compared to Q2FY24. “In Q2, we have a one-off ESOP [Employee Stock Ownership Plan] reversal on account of scaling down of operations of Momspresso,” Honasa’s chief financial officer Ramanpreet Sohi said adding that this had an impact of 50 basis points on the half-year EBITDA margins, excluding which gives a more balanced view of Honasa’s EBITDA margins. ESOP reversal refers to a one-time adjustment or correction made in the accounting treatment of Employee Stock Ownership Plans. Honasa mentioned an ESOP reversal of Rs. 4.7 crore on account of Momspresso in its earnings call. 

Channel-wise performance of Honasa’s products: 

Honasa Consumer Limited is made up of a range of brands— Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth’s, and Ayuga. The company revealed that 60% of its business comes from the online segment and 35% comes from offline. “Offline continues to drive growth for larger, more mature brands like Mamaearth, while online is driving growth for younger brands, which are The Derma Co, Aqualogica, etc,” Alagh explained. 

He mentioned that as of this quarter, Honasa’s products are available in 165,000 outlets, a 47% increase in distribution. With regard to the company’s performance on online channels, Alagh highlighted that the quick commerce segment (which includes platforms like Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket) has seen a 100% year-on-year growth. 

Key priority areas of the company in the future:

“The first priority area is going to be brand-building,” Alagh said when asked what Honasa will invest in the next 3-5 years. “ I think, we’ll selectively look at either new geographies or newer category acquisition opportunities that come our way over the next three years to five years, which also potentially could be an area of investment,” he added.

Impact of pricing deterioration:

An analyst with Nuvama Institutional Equities highlighted that Honasa has seen a 6-7% decline in pricing and asked which categories are seeing this decline. Alagh believed that this question stemmed from the fact that the volume of sales was growing faster than the actual value of sales. “it’s actually not because of price deterioration, but it is because of the channel mix change,” he said. Alagh explained that business-to-business (B2B) channels are contributing more to sales for Hosana compared to business-to-customer (B2C) channels, adding that B2B channels typically have lower per unit realization compared to B2C channels.  

Also read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ