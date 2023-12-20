Lok Sabha Passes Three Bills Replacing India’s Colonial-Era Criminal Laws

As a record number of MPs remain suspended from this parliamentary session, three new bills to replace India’s decades-old major criminal laws were passed in the Lok Sabha today.

The laws notably explicitly allow for digital evidence to be summoned by investigating authorities, expand the definition and penalties for seditious-like speech, and much more. Consequently, across multiple provisions, and as observed in several dissent notes, all three laws may potentially impact digital rights online, be it rights to privacy, free speech, or against self-incrimination.

The bills were extensively presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst a relatively quiet Lok Sabha compared to the last few days.

Stay tuned for our detailed post on the comments raised on the three bills.

What are the three bills?: The bills were withdrawn early on in this parliamentary session to make way for new drafts that would incorporate the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs tasked with reviewing them. The new bills are:

Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF]

Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF]

Indian Evidence Act of 1872 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 [PDF]

However, as we’ve previously reported, the Parliamentary Standing Committee took a light tough approach, recommending changes to only a handful of sections. For example, it recommended that the government introduce mandates on the secure handling of digital evidence (and proper chain of custody processing measures) to prevent tampering. According to our reading of the revised bills, most of these tech-related changes were not incorporated by the Indian government in its revised bills.

