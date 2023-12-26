What’s the news: The Karnataka Drugs Control Department on December 21, 2023, announced it “has taken strict action against” the Pharmallama e-pharmacy company and has sought Permission for Prosecution “in the interest of public health.” The news comes a month after another e-pharmacy, Pillup, said it would be permanently closing its operations. What is Pharmallama? It is a start-up in the e-pharmacy sector that gained attention following its participation in Shark Tank India which was telecast on Sony Entertainment TV in February 2023. The platform provides sequenced sachets of pills sorted according to a doctor’s prescription. After the telecast, offline organisations like the South Chemist and Distributors Association (SCDA) wrote to the Founders of Pharmallama, Shark Tank investors, and regulatory offices of the Drug Controller General of India and Karnataka alleging that the business is “illegal.” Offline pharmacies relieved by the government action: As per a press release by the SCDA, the news comes as “massive relief” since the Association believed the company violated the rules and regulations for the dispensation of drugs under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act & Rules. “The repacking of medicines and segregating them dose-wise as done by Pharmallama is not allowed under the rules of our country and amounts to selling Misbranded, Adulterated, and Spurious Drugs, immensely endangering the lives of our citizens,” said the SCDA. The association had previously sent a notice to the e-pharmacy startup on March 22. Some SCDA members met the officers from the Drugs Control Department on June 3 in…
Karnataka Clamps Down on E-Pharmacy Pharmallama Citing Public Health Concerns
State Drugs Control Department said it “has taken strict action” against Pharmallama and sought Permission for Prosecution “in the interest of public health.”
