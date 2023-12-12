Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district has begun the use of an “AI Based Facial Recognition Camera & E-Beat book Mobile App” to help digitise data of beats, improve record-building and police verifications. As per The Print, the app also allows the police to “trace and monitor terrorists, over ground workers, former terrorists, drug-peddlers and those wanted in other criminal activities.” https://twitter.com/SSPKishtwar/status/1733487298334118358 https://twitter.com/igpjmu/status/1733495721666740726 The report said that the app, introduced as part of smart policing, will use the updated information for character verification as well. Is facial recognition effective for detecting criminals? In August 2022, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a digital rights group, discovered via an RTI that the Delhi police used facial recognition technology to target individuals accused of rioting. The problem was that the technology only has an 80 percent accuracy at best, which is not a satisfactory threshold to label someone a criminal. Yet the Delhi police continued with such inaccuracies because they considered them to be “positive” enough. This worsens bias among law enforcement authorities against certain communities. For a region like Jammu and Kashmir that is prone to communal conflicts, it is important that the police be extremely cautious when employing such technologies. Also Read: Delhi Police Arrests Work-From-Home Scammers: Another Example Of How Fraud Stack Works J&K Police Floats Tenders To Branch Out Its CCTV Surveillance Network Delhi Police’s Reply To IFF RTI Shows FRT May Worsen Religious-Bias In Policing How India Can Improve Its Cybersecurity Directions #NAMA STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our…
News
Here’s Why We’re Worried about J&K police using facial recognition to catch terrorists
The low accuracy rates of the technology raises concerns about worsening confirmation bias and prejudice within the administration
