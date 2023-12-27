IT Ministry Issues Advisory to “All Intermediaries” On Combating Deep Fakes Through IT Rules, 2021

The IT Ministry has sent an advisory to "all" platforms to comply with India's platform regulation laws, in a larger effort to target the concerns of deep fakes being used to spread misinformation online, a government press release issued last night noted. The advisory follows weeks of regulatory attention towards curbing the spread of deep fakes, an issue that was prominently raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. For example, Rule 3(1)(b) of India's platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021, lists out various kinds of content that platforms are to "cause" users not to host online, including misinformation or misleading information, and information impersonating another, which includes deep fakes. The advisory urges platforms to clearly communicate these terms to users, while also informing them about the penal consequences of violating these laws: "...Content not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b) must be clearly communicated to the users in clear and precise language including through its terms of service and user agreements and the same must be expressly informed to the user at the time of first-registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform...The users must be made aware of the various penal provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the IT Act, 2000 and such other laws that may be attracted in case of violation of Rule 3(1)(b). In addition, the terms of service and user agreements must clearly…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.