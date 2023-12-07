wordpress blog stats
IT Ministry Blocks 100+ Websites Linked to Investment and Employment Scams

The blocking by the IT Ministry came after a tip-off by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which identified the fraudulent websites last week.

Published

The Indian government's IT Ministry has blocked access to over 100 websites engaging in "organised investment" and "task based part time job frauds", as per a government press release issued yesterday. The websites were blocked under the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). While the exact provision under which the blocking was carried out wasn't specified in the press release, Section 69A of the IT Act notably empowers the government to block public access to online content on various grounds, like national security, public order, and so on. The blocking came after a tip-off from the Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, which identified the websites last week. The government also claimed to have received multiple citizen complaints on these activities, adding that they significantly threatened Indian citizens and posed data security risks too. What sort of scams were these websites involved in?: Allegedly run from abroad, these accounts used digital advertisements, messaging apps, and "mule/rented" accounts to carry out task-based and investment-related "economic crimes". The proceeds from these fraudulent activities were laundered from India using overseas ATM withdrawals, cryptocurrencies, and international fintech services. The scammers allegedly placed digital ads on Google and Meta platforms in multiple languages—they advertised work-from-home jobs, sometimes using Hindi phrases like "ghar baithe job" (work from home) and "ghar baithe kamai kaise karen" (how to earn from home). These ads were targeted towards women, unemployed youth seeking part-time employment, and retirees. After clicking on them, the victim would be redirected to a WhatsApp or…

aarathi@medianama.com

News

