The Indian government's IT Ministry has blocked access to over 100 websites engaging in "organised investment" and "task based part time job frauds", as per a government press release issued yesterday. The websites were blocked under the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). While the exact provision under which the blocking was carried out wasn't specified in the press release, Section 69A of the IT Act notably empowers the government to block public access to online content on various grounds, like national security, public order, and so on. The blocking came after a tip-off from the Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, which identified the websites last week. The government also claimed to have received multiple citizen complaints on these activities, adding that they significantly threatened Indian citizens and posed data security risks too. What sort of scams were these websites involved in?: Allegedly run from abroad, these accounts used digital advertisements, messaging apps, and "mule/rented" accounts to carry out task-based and investment-related "economic crimes". The proceeds from these fraudulent activities were laundered from India using overseas ATM withdrawals, cryptocurrencies, and international fintech services. The scammers allegedly placed digital ads on Google and Meta platforms in multiple languages—they advertised work-from-home jobs, sometimes using Hindi phrases like "ghar baithe job" (work from home) and "ghar baithe kamai kaise karen" (how to earn from home). These ads were targeted towards women, unemployed youth seeking part-time employment, and retirees. After clicking on them, the victim would be redirected to a WhatsApp or…
News
IT Ministry Blocks 100+ Websites Linked to Investment and Employment Scams
The blocking by the IT Ministry came after a tip-off by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which identified the fraudulent websites last week.
Latest Headlines
- Google announces its next generation AI model Gemini December 7, 2023
- Manipur Transport Department Initiates Process For Implementation Of Integrated Vehicle Tracking Platform December 7, 2023
- IT Ministry Blocks 100+ Websites Linked to Investment and Employment Scams December 7, 2023
- DoT detects 67 lakh suspected connections, disconnects around 55 lakh: All you need to know December 7, 2023
- UK’s Communications Regulator Releases Consultation On Age-Gating Childrens’ Access to Online Pornography December 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...