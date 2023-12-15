Speakers discuss the intersections of AI and intellectual property at the GPAI Summit

There is a need to ensure that patent law is not outpaced by technological developments like artificial intelligence (AI), Justice Pratibha Singh said at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) in New Delhi. “Because if we don’t change the law or do a rethinking, patenting will become irrelevant because AI will change every year, literally. We won’t be having any patents on these kinds of technologies then,” she said.

Justice Singh’s concern was also echoed by Lawyer Pravin Anand, who pointed out how the changes in AI can make it challenging to follow through with the disclosure requirements for patenting. To get a patent for an invention, the inventor must make a clear and adequate disclosure of the essential technical features of the invention and its advantages, in such a manner that the invention may be carried out by a person skilled in the art. Anand discussed the difficulties of making such a disclosure for AI given that it is not a static invention. “It’s an invention that is dynamic, where because of machine learning, it keeps changing. The more data you feed in, the more it learns. That’s the reason why insufficiency could also pose as a problem,” he explained.

Can AI be patented under the Indian legal system?

Justice Singh pointed out that Section 3K of the Patents Act, 1970 obstructs AI patenting in India. This section, she explained, says that “a computer software programme per se is not patentable at all in India.” Despite this section, Justice Singh said, a patent can be granted to software programs that lead to technical advancement.

“If you see a lot of AI-generated inventions being the subject of telecom, and companies like Nokia or Interdigital or Ericsson or Qualcomm, all of them have patents for AI-generated inventions,” Anand said, giving examples of companies that have been able to establish that their invention led to technical advancement.



What happens when AI-generated content does not have IP protection:

Just like the challenge posed by Section 3K, there are also challenges to getting IP protection for AI in other parts of the world. Prof. Nick Bostrom from the University of Oxford said that in the US only a human being is recognized as an author. Bostrom explained the case of Kristina Kashtanova and her AI-generated comic book Zarya of the Dawn, stating that the US court held that while the actual comic has copyright protection, individual images generated using Midjourney do not.

Bostrom explained that this lack of copyright protection for AI-generated content creates challenges, especially for coding. “Everybody creating code at the moment is using AI, and if you have code in a piece of software, the piece of software might be protected by copyright, but individual elements of code may not be,” he said. He further mentioned that in such cases, companies are making it a trade secret as to which lines of code were generated by AI. “In which case it would make it very difficult to discern which lines of code you’re able to actually take out because they’re public domain,” he added.

Just like Bostrom others are also concerned about the use of trade secrets. “One of the documents of the WIPO [World Intellectual Property Organization] states that if you don’t grant patent protection to AI, we may go back to the trade secret position in the world,” Justice Singh said. She explained that the whole concept of patent protection was to get companies to disclose details of their inventions, “but if you’re going to go back into trade secrets, then that could be a problem for [the] growth of technology.”

The question of deepfakes:

Supreme Court advocate N.S. Nappinai raised two questions about the intersection of deepfakes and IP protection— Is there a fair use defence for deepfakes and is transformative/derivative works a defence for deepfakes? For context, the doctrine of fair use allows people to use copyrighted materials for purposes like criticism, comment, and news reporting. Transformative and derivative works are covered under the scope of fair use.

Nappinai explained that the use of a person’s likeness could qualify as fair use and that there have already been cases in the US to that effect. She spoke about the 2011 case where Lady Gaga sued the online game Moshi Monsters for using her likeness in a character called Lady Goo Goo and releasing a song. “She could not defend that on the basis that it was her likeness and a very common similarity in the name but she was able to stop on the basis of her music being used along with the animation,” Nappinai said, suggesting that fair use could potentially exist for deepfakes as well.

However, she pointed out, there is a limit to what can be construed as fair use of deepfakes. “Where you use deep fakes to create derogatory content or to create content, which has happened in recent times with some celebrities, where it is used for creating manipulated content for pornographic sites, for instance. That’s where you cross the line and you cannot claim the defence of fair use there,” she said.

On the flip side, Nappinai also mentioned that just like fair use defence can be used for deepfakes, IP protection could also be used as a way to get deepfakes taken down. Here she mentioned how Kim Kardashian used the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in the US to get a deep fake removed. The deep fake had used footage from a Vogue interview which allowed for the use of copyright law to get it taken down.

Adapting IP law to AI:

Under intellectual property law, there is a test called a person skilled in the art (PSITA). The Patents Act says that if this person’s assessment of prior art leads him to an invention, then the invention is not patentable. This person has been defined under the law as a person of ordinary skill, who has consumed all content in the world but does not have intelligence, Anand said. He explained that if human inventions are judged based on this fictional person, machine-made inventions should be judged based on a machine of ordinary skill (MOSA).

“Because you’re here looking at a highly creative object, the machine, and you’re comparing that with a human inventor and the eyes of a person of ordinary skill in the art will be so lower in intelligence that almost every AI invention will be non-obvious [inventive],” he explained. He mentioned that to correct this gap in IP law, one would have to see the prior art from the eyes of a machine of ordinary level as compared to a creative machine.

