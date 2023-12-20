Video: How does the Indian police use Metadata? MediaNama’s report explores this and other key questions

Indian police are increasingly harnessing the power of metadata, delving into call records, social media trails, and location data for investigating offline or digital crimes. Police departments in several states appear to be interested in new tech tools that are pitched to be of great assistance in data extraction and analysis, by raging software companies. Tools for social media analytics can provide law enforcement agencies with information about an individual’s social media profiles and footprint across multiple platforms. Doesn’t this imply that the tool can potentially enable mass collection of social media metadata?

As they take pride in their technological capabilities in utilising metadata, in conversation with MediaNama, police officials and cybercrime experts also revealed crucial bits of information indicating that the fine line between investigative necessity and personal privacy is, at times, not respected.

While the police do have powers to request for metadata from relevant intermediaries for crime investigation, there are processes and checks and balances to adhere to. But are these guidelines strictly followed while accessing metadata for investigation? What kind of insights do the police derive from such information? Is it possible for them to indulge in collection of mass metadata? Why are people worried about the use of metadata for surveillance?

In this video, MediaNama’s Sarasvati NT highlights key questions that need to be addressed while exploring the scope metadata collection by Indian law enforcement agencies.

Watch the video to know more:

