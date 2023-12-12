Indian Govt Withdraws 3 Criminal Law Bills, New Drafts with Parliamentary Committee Inputs Expected Today: Report

The Indian government has withdrawn three controversial bills which were set to replace India’s decades-old criminal laws, The Hindu reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed members of the Lok Sabha (India’s lower House of Parliament) of the decision through three written statements on Monday. He added that the drafts, which will incorporate recommendations recently made by a parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the bills, are to be reintroduced. The three reworked bills are expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The three bills were introduced earlier this year to replace the following colonial-era criminal legislation:

Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 to be replaced by Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 [PDF] Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 to be replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 [PDF] Indian Evidence Act of 1872 to be replaced by Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 [PDF]

How are these laws relevant to tech policy? As we reported, the withdrawn bills could have far-ranging impacts on digital rights. For example, while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita did away with provisions on seditious speech, it simultaneously introduced a broader section criminalising use of electronic communication to excite secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatism, or endanger India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita also explicitly allows for the search and seizure of digital devices during investigations. Full-fledged access to communication devices by law enforcement agencies may impact citizens’ rights to privacy and against self-incrimination.

How did the parliamentary committee respond to them? These are only a handful of the digital-centric provisions in the bills that may impact fundamental rights. However, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Reports on the three drafts presented last month (amidst serious dissent from some committee members), largely glazed over many of them. Nevertheless, some of the more meaningful recommendations it had on digital-related provisions were:

Bharatiya Sakshya Bill : Given that digital evidence is prone to tampering, the draft should include provisions on the secure handling of digital evidence, as well as proper chain of custody procedures.

: Given that digital evidence is prone to tampering, the draft should include provisions on the secure handling of digital evidence, as well as proper chain of custody procedures. Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita : The draft law proposes digitising the criminal law system, right from the registration of a first information report (FIR), to filing the chargesheet, to judgment delivery. The Committee recommended establishing robust safeguards to ensure that electronically available data is securely used and authenticated. It also recommended the introduction of safeguards to ensure the reliability and authenticity of evidence collected through ‘audio-visual’ means for use in legal proceedings. It added that electronic FIRs should be filed only through government-specified modes.

: The draft law proposes digitising the criminal law system, right from the registration of a first information report (FIR), to filing the chargesheet, to judgment delivery. The Committee recommended establishing robust safeguards to ensure that electronically available data is securely used and authenticated. It also recommended the introduction of safeguards to ensure the reliability and authenticity of evidence collected through ‘audio-visual’ means for use in legal proceedings. It added that electronic FIRs should be filed only through government-specified modes. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: The Committee described removing the sedition clause as “very progressive”, while complimenting the government for the new provision that rephrased “it without compromising the security of the state”. However, multiple provisions, for example, those dealing with criminalising various kinds of speech online (like ‘ironic’ speech and misinformation) were not dealt with by the Committee.

How did dissenting MPs in the Committee read the bills? Responding to the concerns surrounding search and seizure of electronic devices, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said:

“A mobile device or a laptop contains a lot of information which might not be relevant to the case because electronic devices in today’s age contain all information pertinent to an individual’s general existence. So, there’s a question about the invasion of the right to privacy because of the scope of information that’s in these devices. Secondly, the collection of such devices might also go against the right against self-incrimination.”

Multiple dissent notes attached to the Committee’s reports also questioned the lack of public consultation on the bills, retention of colonial-era rules, and insufficient checks and balances to counter the government’s policing powers.

