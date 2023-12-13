wordpress blog stats
Indian Govt Reintroduces 3 Criminal Law Bills Based on Parliamentary Committee Inputs: What’s Changed?

The bills were withdrawn earlier this week to make way for new drafts incorporating recommendations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Published

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha saw the Indian government reintroduce three controversial bills set to replace the country’s decades-old criminal laws. The bills were withdrawn earlier this week to make way for new drafts that would incorporate the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs tasked with reviewing them. The new bills are: Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF] Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 [PDF] Indian Evidence Act of 1872 to be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 [PDF] Across multiple provisions, and as observed in several dissent notes, all three bills may potentially impact digital rights online, be it rights to privacy, free speech, or against self-incrimination. However, as we’ve previously reported, the Standing Committee took a light tough approach, recommending changes to only a handful of sections. We round up which of these recommendations the revised bills have incorporated.   The Criminal Code of Procedure Replacement: The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 Pending questions on filing electronic First Information Reports (FIR): The original bill allows for filing of FIRs through online or electronic means. While viewing this as a positive development, the Committee cautioned that this should only be done through modes specified by the Indian government. “Allowing any form of electronic communication for FIR registration can create logistical and technical challenges for law enforcement,” the Committee observed. “Moreover, it…

