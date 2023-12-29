How did Chandrasekhar respond? Describing the story as “half facts, fully embellished 😅”, Chandrasekhar said that the Indian government’s stance on the issues has been clear since reports of the alerts first broke in October—”it is for Apple to explain if their devices are vulnerable and what triggered these notifications.” Apple was also asked to join an ongoing inquiry with India’s cybersecurity emergency response team, for which meetings have already been held. Chandrasekhar claimed that the story also left out Apple’s October 31st statement on the developments, which said:

“Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future.”