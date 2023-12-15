Should India create its own large language models? Speakers weigh in at GPAI Summit

December 12 marked the first day of the three-day-long Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit being held in New Delhi. One of the topics that was extensively discussed at the summit was whether India should create its own large language models (LLMs)—a type of artificial intelligence (AI) program that can recognize and generate text, among other tasks, like ChatGPT.

“Maybe it’s not feasible or necessary for every sort of group of users to build their own LLM [from scratch]. And I’m focusing on the term ‘from scratch,’” Professor Mohit Bansal from the University of North Carolina said at the summit, discussing the need for an Indian LLM. He explained that instead of building new models from scratch, the focus should instead be on using what is already available. “My firm belief is being able to extract more emergent and unseen behavior from these [preexistant] language models,” he explained.

He said that if there are already existing models that understand a group of languages, the effort should be to see whether it can understand a new language by combining existing sibling languages. “Or it could also go into the continuous learning setup instead of multitask learning, where you actually keep giving it a little bit more data, but minimally to be able to make it learn a new skill,” Bansal suggested.

What should be India’s strategy for creating LLMs?

Another speaker at the summit Mitesh Khapra, assistant professor at IIT Madras suggested that there are three ways of looking at Indian LLMs— LLMs for Indian use cases, LLMs of Indian languages, and Indian content and LLMs by Indians. “And there’s a lot of fanfare around this LLMs by Indians, where statements get made, various controversial statements get made, and we pay a lot of attention to that. But in my view, we should focus on the first two,” he said.

The first step according to Khapra was to get AI tools running on the ground. He said that LLMs for Indian use cases could already be created using open-source models and combining them with Bhashini—a language translation platform created by India’s IT Ministry. The second focus area needs to be teaching LLMs Indian languages, contexts, and content. “And that is where we need to invest in the middle term, where we take a powerful LLM and teach it more about India instead of thinking about building LLMs from scratch so that they get more aware of the Indian context, Indian content, Indian languages today.”

Finally, in the long term, LLMs can be created by Indians. “Once we have enough experience in the first two, we’ll be able to talk about building LLMs from scratch in India by learning what are the applications that we really want to focus on,” he said.

Challenges in creating an Indian LLM:

“Knowledge repository of India does not really exist in digital form. All of us know there are many libraries in which data has been locked. It’s available in textbook form or in the form of non-machine readable content that needs to be unlocked. Imagine every library in India getting digitized to unlock all the ancient knowledge that we have in our knowledge system. That effort is needed at scale,” Khapra pointed out.

Another challenge that he pointed out was that Indian users are comfortable with English interfaces. “When an Indian user comes and interacts with LLMs, most of us will not type in our native languages. We can’t type in Devnagri, we can’t type in Tamil. We can’t type in Telugu. We are used to the English keyboard,” he said. As such, he said that building LLMs wouldn’t be enough. “You have to focus on this more foundational technology of building speech recognition for Indian languages so that humans can interact with them. Similarly, you’ll have to build what are known as romanized keyboards,” he explained.

Using multi-modality to create an Indian LLM:

One of the ways to address the challenges associated with creating an Indian LLM is multi-modality, Bansal pointed out. Multi-modal AI uses various data types (image, text, speech, numerical data) with multiple intelligence processing algorithms. “When we are using these modalities as bridges between languages, it can give you some extra context that may not be available,” Bansal explained.

Bansal thinks that an LLM should not be one large monolithic model, instead, he imagines a multi-modal LLM as a library made up of AI models that have very specific skills. “There might be one for multiple languages, right? Maybe 30 languages that can be handled together. Then someone else makes a language model for another set of 25 languages, right? But they don’t overlap. So these would be modules,” he explained. Then, the multi-modal AI’s job would be to plan over these modules and figure out a new unseen task like using the language skills of the different models for translation. “Language to language translation, image to language translation. It should be able to figure out which modules should I use from my library and in which order should I combine them,” he said.

Bansal said that there were three key benefits of multi-modal AIs: “Shared knowledge between these modalities. A general architecture instead of specialized architecture, which is very infeasible, right, resource-wise. And third of all, it’s also very efficient. You can actually get n times less parameters, but the same number of capabilities.” Parameters are variables in an AI system whose values are adjusted during training to establish how input data gets transformed into the desired output. He also mentioned that multi-modal AI systems can tackle biases, given that the bias of one form of data (like text) could be addressed by another form of data (like images).

Can the open-source approach help in building LLMs?

Open source refers to something that people can modify and share because its design is publicly accessible. “I personally do not have a strong opinion in favor or against open source, but I do recognize that it does accelerate the scope and impact [on an AI model] very quickly,” Dr. Vinodkumar Prabhakaran, a research scientist at Google, said at the summit. He said that one of the challenges of responsible AI development is that it requires interventions from human beings and that open-sourcing could help with this. Prabhakaran was however more inclined toward other forms of community engagement. “I don’t know if open source, the way we conceive it right now, is necessarily the framework that would be the most effective and safe way of doing it,” he said.

