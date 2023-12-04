wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

India AI Summit to focus on computing AI chips and LLMs: MeitY Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Union Minister spoke about the central government’s vision for AI in India and the need to set-up guardrails to prevent misuse of the technology

Published

What’s the news: The Indian government will be launching an ‘India AI Summit’ programme on January 10, 2024 to focus on Artificial Intelligence compute, AI chips, Large Language Models (LLMs), etc., said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Chandrasekhar spoke during a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20, 2023. While answering questions related to the future of tech industry, the Minister voiced plans for the January event that will be “very much designed like the SEMICON India structure.”

“…we will focus on talent, we will focus on AI compute, we will focus on AI chips, we are focused on the models, the LLMs and the foundational models,” said Chandrasekhar.

AI is a kinetic enabler for India’s digital economy: Speaking about Indian government’s vision for AI, the Minister said AI has the potential to act as a “kinetic enabler for the $1 billion digital economy goal” and thus is a “very big deal” for the government.

AI can transform healthcare and other sectors: Listing AI’s various capabilities Chandrasekhar said that AI, if harnessed correctly, can transform healthcare, agriculture, governance, language translation and inclusion. The Summit mentioned earlier thus seeks to build these data sets, AI compute and training capacities.

Need for a legislative guardrail around AI: The MeitY Minister also talked about the need for guardrails of safety and trust for AI to ensure the technology is not misused or used by bad actors to cause harm. Elaborating on the nature of these guardrails, Chandrasekhar said, “We prefer using the word safe and trusted. Responsible is still interpreted individually. What I consider responsible may not be what you consider responsible, but safety and trust have very unambiguous definitions of trust.”

Start-ups are an important part of India’s socio-economic fabric: According to Chandrasekhar, start-ups are an important part of India’s technological as well as economic vision as it influences the country’s social fabric, economic fabric and “the heart and soul of digital economy.” He gave the example of how a large amount of the economic activity today and GVA and value added comes from start-ups.

“We have 102 unicorns [with] 65 billion dollars of FDI that have come into start-ups. In terms of technology, I think you’ve seen the Infosys of the world. Bangalore is home to Infosys to Wipro. You have seen these 102 unicorns. Many of them are for Bangalore. Very successful, many not so successful. I think as we expand the envelope to the new envelope of technology, move to AI, move to semiconductor, move to electronics, move to Web3, move to systems, the next-generation electronic system, more and more start-ups will emerge that are valued and very valuable to the IP,” he said.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ