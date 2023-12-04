India AI Summit to focus on computing AI chips and LLMs: MeitY Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

What’s the news: The Indian government will be launching an ‘India AI Summit’ programme on January 10, 2024 to focus on Artificial Intelligence compute, AI chips, Large Language Models (LLMs), etc., said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Chandrasekhar spoke during a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20, 2023. While answering questions related to the future of tech industry, the Minister voiced plans for the January event that will be “very much designed like the SEMICON India structure.”

“…we will focus on talent, we will focus on AI compute, we will focus on AI chips, we are focused on the models, the LLMs and the foundational models,” said Chandrasekhar.

AI is a kinetic enabler for India’s digital economy: Speaking about Indian government’s vision for AI, the Minister said AI has the potential to act as a “kinetic enabler for the $1 billion digital economy goal” and thus is a “very big deal” for the government.

AI can transform healthcare and other sectors: Listing AI’s various capabilities Chandrasekhar said that AI, if harnessed correctly, can transform healthcare, agriculture, governance, language translation and inclusion. The Summit mentioned earlier thus seeks to build these data sets, AI compute and training capacities.

Need for a legislative guardrail around AI: The MeitY Minister also talked about the need for guardrails of safety and trust for AI to ensure the technology is not misused or used by bad actors to cause harm. Elaborating on the nature of these guardrails, Chandrasekhar said, “We prefer using the word safe and trusted. Responsible is still interpreted individually. What I consider responsible may not be what you consider responsible, but safety and trust have very unambiguous definitions of trust.”

Start-ups are an important part of India’s socio-economic fabric: According to Chandrasekhar, start-ups are an important part of India’s technological as well as economic vision as it influences the country’s social fabric, economic fabric and “the heart and soul of digital economy.” He gave the example of how a large amount of the economic activity today and GVA and value added comes from start-ups.

“We have 102 unicorns [with] 65 billion dollars of FDI that have come into start-ups. In terms of technology, I think you’ve seen the Infosys of the world. Bangalore is home to Infosys to Wipro. You have seen these 102 unicorns. Many of them are for Bangalore. Very successful, many not so successful. I think as we expand the envelope to the new envelope of technology, move to AI, move to semiconductor, move to electronics, move to Web3, move to systems, the next-generation electronic system, more and more start-ups will emerge that are valued and very valuable to the IP,” he said.

