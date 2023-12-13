India plans to create artificial intelligence (AI) data sets and only intends to allow trusted models access to this data, Information and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a fireside chat during the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit on December 13. Chandrasekhar was joined by Hiroshi Yoshida from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, and Viscount Camrose, Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, United Kingdom. "I believe there must be some global conversation around where models are built on trusted data sets, and the corollary of that is that trusted data sets are only offered to trusted models," he explained. Chandrasekhar has spoken about India's AI plans in previous conferences as well, stating that the government plans to use AI for healthcare, agriculture, governance, and language translation and that it has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with companies like IBM that work in the AI space. "You will hear early in Jan[uary], the government of India's plan where we will create substantial AI compute capacity, some in the public sector and some as a partnership with the private sector," he said, discussing how the government plans to tackle the lack of access to AI computing power. Key topics discussed during the fireside chat: Approaching safeguards for AI: "It is safe to assume today that if you set out to define the harms that arise out of AI, it will be your guess, my guess, somebody else's guess," Chandrasekhar said explaining that the government is approaching AI…
News
India will only allow trusted AI models to use its datasets: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Key topics discussed at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit included AI safeguards, global agreement on the basic principles of AI usage, addressing computing scarcity and much more.
Latest Headlines
- India will only allow trusted AI models to use its datasets: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar December 13, 2023
- Indian Govt Reintroduces 3 Criminal Law Bills Based on Parliamentary Committee Inputs: What’s Changed? December 13, 2023
- Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform December 13, 2023
- Prime Minister Modi suggests using AI for government decision making at GPAI Summit December 13, 2023
- 10 Points Highlighting Nandan Nilekani’s AI Blueprint: DPI, Open-Source Models, Use-Case Approach and More December 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...