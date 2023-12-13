India will only allow trusted AI models to use its datasets: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India plans to create artificial intelligence (AI) data sets and only intends to allow trusted models access to this data, Information and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a fireside chat during the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit on December 13. Chandrasekhar was joined by Hiroshi Yoshida from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, and Viscount Camrose, Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, United Kingdom. "I believe there must be some global conversation around where models are built on trusted data sets, and the corollary of that is that trusted data sets are only offered to trusted models," he explained. Chandrasekhar has spoken about India's AI plans in previous conferences as well, stating that the government plans to use AI for healthcare, agriculture, governance, and language translation and that it has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with companies like IBM that work in the AI space. "You will hear early in Jan[uary], the government of India's plan where we will create substantial AI compute capacity, some in the public sector and some as a partnership with the private sector," he said, discussing how the government plans to tackle the lack of access to AI computing power. Key topics discussed during the fireside chat: Approaching safeguards for AI: "It is safe to assume today that if you set out to define the harms that arise out of AI, it will be your guess, my guess, somebody else's guess," Chandrasekhar said explaining that the government is approaching AI…

