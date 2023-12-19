Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Uses AI-Voice Cloning Tech to Address “Virtual Rally”: Report

Not to be held back by his jail cell, Pakistan’s incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan used “AI-voice cloning technology” to create audio bites that were delivered during a recent virtual election rally, The Verge reported yesterday.

The short video was released by Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday. It replicates Khan’s voice, and comes with a disclaimer that this is an “AI voice of Imran Khan based on his notes.” Khan’s notes were reportedly edited by his legal team to match his political rhetoric. The voice was created using footage from Khan’s past rallies and “ElevenLab’s synthetic audio engine to clone the politician’s voice.”

Founding Chairman Imran Khan’s speech in AI voice. Can’t stop praising Dr Asma for staying up 36 hours to get this done in time, Nausheen for translations and Intazar Bhai for getting notes from the Legend Imran Khan! #PTIVirtualJalsa pic.twitter.com/9CoDVT4sXb — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) December 17, 2023

The virtual rally currently has over half a million YouTube views. The Verge adds that the Pakistan government blocked access to platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube on Sunday to prevent the public from viewing it.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; the incident comes just ahead of a major virtual gathering organized by persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan’s party, PTI pic.twitter.com/ifWNN9ZwYL — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 17, 2023

Khan was sentenced to three years of jail time in August for illegally buying and selling state gifts, allegations that he has denied. The arrest follows his ousting from power last April after he lost a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Al Jazeera speculates that “efforts to put Khan behind bars have been stepped up in advance of elections expected later this year. His popularity and large support base, combined with his ability to mobilise massive crowds, pose a threat to the governing coalition and could potentially polarise the electorate.”

