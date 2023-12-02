wordpress blog stats
Inside an industry body’s alleged draft voluntary code of ethics for online real money gaming companies

The purported draft voluntary code of ethics will be issued as a “Joint Declaration of intent” by the IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee’s members, in collaboration with other industry bodies. Notably, the committee members include companies like Mobile Premier League, Dream11, Krafton and others.

Published

“Signatories to the Code will undertake best efforts to adopt the following practices in the interest of building an open, safe, trusted, and accountable online gaming ecosystem with a clear and steadfast focus on user protection,” reads the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s (IAMAI) alleged Draft Voluntary Code of Ethics for Online Gaming Intermediaries.  The document was shared with MediaNama by multiple sources. MediaNama has reached out to multiple IAMAI representatives for comments on the authenticity of these developments, no one was available for comment as of publishing this report. This piece will be updated when they respond.  The industry body’s alleged draft voluntary code comes amidst a gaping regulatory vacuum for India’s online real money gaming sector.  Rules brought to regulate the sector earlier this year by the Indian government have since stalled. For example, the rules come into effect three months after at least three private self-regulatory bodies have been notified by the government to oversee the sector. However, applications for these bodies have been pending with the IT Ministry for months now, with little insight into when or whether they will be approved in the immediate future.  However, the rules may not be a catchall solution to regulating India’s growing online real money gaming industry, with critics arguing that they encroach on states’ constitutional powers to regulate the sector, and that the government is abdicating its regulatory responsibility to private self-regulatory bodies. These critiques also lie at the heart of an ongoing challenge  filed at the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

