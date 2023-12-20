Exploring the Intricacies of Graphical User Interface (GUI) Copyright: Insights from Hulm Entm’t vs. Fantasy Sports case

On November 10, the Delhi High Court accepted an appeal for a copyright dispute between Hulm Entertainment and Fantasy Sports. As first reported by SpicyIP, Hulm Entertainment has argued that Fantasy Sports copied the graphical user interface (GUI) and original trading and stock features of its copyright-protected fantasy sports mobile application Exchange22 in an update of Fantasy Sports’ game MYFAB11. The dispute has been ongoing since 2022 with the court issuing its latest verdict on the matter in October this year, ruling in favor of Fantasy Sports and stating that no copyright infringement had taken place. The appeal against the previous judgment was supposed to be taken up on December 19, 2023, but has now been pushed back to March 15, 2024. Some context: On April 13 2022, the Delhi High Court granted Hulm Entertainment a temporary injunction that prevented Fantasy Sports from using Hulm Entertainment's copyrighted works in an unauthorized manner. It also directed the deregistration of the domain name myfab11.com and ordered the delisting of MYFAB11’s mobile application. On April 24, 2022, Fantasy Sports’ lawyer said that the company had removed the stock feature from MYFAB11. With the stock feature removed, the court permitted the download of MYFAB11 while still restraining Fantasy Sports from infringing on Hulm Entertainment’s copyright. Then in October 2023, the court reversed its previous judgment stating that no copyright infringement occurred given that Hulm Entertainment's concept note lacked details of which specific aspect of the GUI it held copyright over. This reversed judgment has been…
