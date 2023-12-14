Global Partnership on AI Summit: 29 nations adopt New Delhi declaration on AI

Twenty-nine member nations of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) unanimously adopted the New Delhi declaration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said in a press briefing held on December 13.

The declaration focuses on three themes:

Collaborative AI and innovation: The declaration “promises to position GPAI at the front and centre of shaping the future of AI in terms of both innovation and creating collaborative AI between the partner nations to create applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and many other areas that concern all of our countries and all of our people,” Chandrasekhar said. The declaration text recognises “the rapid pace of improvement in advanced Al systems and their potential to generate economic growth, innovation, and jobs across various sectors as well as to benefit societies.”

The declaration mentions issues like misinformation and disinformation, unemployment, lack of transparency and fairness, protection of intellectual property and personal data, and threats to human rights and democratic values as risks that need to be mitigated. Inclusion: The GPAI movement will include countries from the global south and will make available the benefits of AI and AI platforms and solutions to all of the people of the world.

Over the next few months, a task force or a smaller grouping will be established under GPAI to lay out some broad principles, and following that, there will be another midterm GPAI sitting to discuss the principles and guardrails, Chandrasekhar said.

GPAI “makes a uniquely powerful contribution to the ecosystem of AI regulation. And it does so for two reasons. First, because it is inclusive and it brings in countries and participants from all over the world in an inclusive way. And second, because it is adaptive, and it’s adaptive to a fast-changing technology because it allows us to implement projects and devise projects to implement on an ad hoc basis, which allows us the agility we’re going to need. So I think today has been a great day contributing to the safety and trustworthiness of AI going forward.” — Viscount Jonathan Camrose, Minister of AI and Intellectual Property for the UK

The New Delhi declaration follows on the heels of the UK’s Bletchley declaration, the US executive order, the G7’s Hiroshima declaration, and the EU’s AI Act. When asked about how all these different resolutions will come together, Chandrasekhar said: “There are going to be many discourses, many conversations around the same issue. But GPAI is a grouping of like-minded countries that will essentially contribute to this.”

