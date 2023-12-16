Government has Chosen Eight Influencer Marketing Agencies for “Citizen Engagement”

“MyGov has been established as a citizen engagement platform for promoting participatory governance. MyGov published a Request For Empanelment (RFE) to empanel Influencer Marketing Agencies. This is merely empanelment process whereby 8 agencies have been empaneled with MyGov,” Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on December 15, in his response to parliamentary questions on government’s collaboration with influencers for public awareness campaigns. In March, the IT Ministry had issued a tender for the empanelment of various social media marketing agencies primarily to bring on board influencers for enhancing the reach of its MyGov platform.

Important questions that were left unanswered:

Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge enquired more details about the tender issued in March and the citizen engagement programs, and awareness campaigns proposed by the government. He also asked for the timeline of the project, and details of the funds allocated, utilised for the project.

In another set of questions on influencer marketing, parliamentarian Syed Nasir Hussain asked about:

Details of the process to identify the campaign objectives and key influencers for the Influencer Marketing Agencies for Empanelment with MyGov.

Whether the recommendations of the empaneled agencies will be binding to Government, if so, the details thereof.

Whether the scope of work of the empaneled agencies would fall under the Right to Information Act, if so, the details thereof, if not, the reasons therefor.

Details of the metrics to evaluate the success of the project.

However, the MoS chose to leave the above-mentioned questions unanswered. He also did not specify the names of the eight empanelled agencies.

Why does it matter: Why is the government being so secretive about their collaboration with influencers? Ever since the tender for empanelment was issued in March, the government has chosen to selectively answer questions about the project, leaving out crucial questions like the budget-plan for influencer marketing, recommendations of the empanelled agencies, disclosure of the process under RTI, etc.

MediaNama had reached out to the four agencies, which the Ministry had listed out the in a parliamentary response in August, asking about their scope of work and details of contract with the Ministry. We did not receive any reply from the companies. We had also filed an RTI with the IT Ministry asking for a copy of the contract detailing the capacities in which the agencies will work with the Ministry or the concerned authority for MyGov projects. In response to our request, MyGov said that the requested information is not available with the agency.

Influencers wield a considerable amount of power on people’s minds, and are also infamous for misleading people on critical subjects. Influencers can also add to larger misinformation trends, especially during an election year. Larger public interest is at stake when they will work on planning campaigns for government schemes and projects. This calls for greater transparency about how these objectives are met. For the same, experts have also called for full disclosure of terms of contracts, payments made to participating entities or individual influencers, and codes of practices followed for interviews conducted by influencers with government officials, among other things.

A reminder: In August this year, during the last parliament session, the IT Ministry had named four agencies that have been empanelled with MyGov for influencer marketing:

Appinventiv Technologies

Clanify Media

Savin Communication

Windchimes Communications

The Ministry had also informed that of the total 14 bids were received for the tender issued by the IT Ministry, 10 were under evaluation. No work has been assigned to these empanelled agencies and no expenditure has been incurred so far, the Ministry had stated.

