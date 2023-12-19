Government may propose Aadhaar-based Consent Framework for Children’s Access to Online Platforms

The government may propose an Aadhaar-based mechanism to verify children’s age for allowing them to access online services and to gather parents’ consent under the data protection rules, the Indian Express reported on December 17, 2023.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act was notified in August this year, but there are at least 25 provisions under which rules are yet to be prescribed. According to the Indian Express report, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has scheduled a closed-door consultation with industry stakeholders regarding the proposed rules on December 19.

The DPDP Act states that companies need to obtain “verifiable consent” of the parent or guardian of a child or a person with disability for processing children’s personal data. The manner in which the verifiable consent will be obtained is one of the key areas for which rules have to be prescribed.

More about the proposed system: The Indian Express report states that the government may recommend two methods for the companies to establish age-gating mechanisms— one that will utilise the DigiLocker app, and the other will be based on a government-authorised electronic token system created by industry members. The DigiLocker app, on which parents can add their child’s Aadhaar details, will be used by the platforms to verify the age of the person accessing the site.

“Under the electronic system, the industry will be able to develop a consent manager which can accept a user’s government ID, tokenise it into an encrypted format to protect the contents of the ID, and only share the age and name parameters with an online platform to verify a user’s age. Such a system, it is learnt, will only be allowed if the Centre approves it,” the report added.

A move counterintuitive to privacy: Nidhi Sudhan from Citizen Digital Foundation says the idea of collecting more data to protect children online is, in fact, counterintuitive to the idea of protecting children’s privacy.

“Linking an ID that carries biometric data, purely for date of birth (DOB) proof would create unnecessary and graver vulnerability points for children, especially if there’s a breach. Linking of verifiable parental consent (VPC) to children’s Aadhaar, which is not a valid proof of DOB, only fuels the loop of data collection by the government, sans sufficient security protocols,” Sudhan told MediaNama.

Verifiable parental consent, not a foolproof method for age verification:

“Such a rule would only further the onus on unsuspecting parents/guardians, and does nothing to necessitate accountability and data governance practices within companies, or require them to adopt privacy-by-design and age-appropriate-design. VPC methods have all hit roadblocks in previous instances elsewhere for various reasons. For those parents/guardians who’d find it cumbersome to navigate VPCs or decide based on unhealthy reasons of gender bias or morality, this could lead to unsafe circumventions, or unfair denial of access,” said Sudhan.

Further, lack of access to digital literacy is another important factor that may restrict informed decision-making by parents on behalf of their children. Experts believe that parents are least likely to read and understand more about data processing and its consequences before requesting for access to platforms for their children.

ID-based mechanism may create inequity in access to the internet:

According to Aparajita Bharti from The Quantum Hub Consulting, verification mechanisms based on documentary evidence using government IDs like Aadhaar have raised concerns that they may be instrumental in adding to inequities in accessing the internet. This ultimately affects privacy rights and freedom of expression in addition to other “practical barriers” to children’s access to online services and platforms.

Bharti added that, “In India, our research further suggests that there is a high incidence of shared device usage, therefore any attempt at ID-based age gating will be prone to large scale circumvention by children ultimately defeating the public policy goal of parental supervision of children’s data sharing. Further unintended consequences will also arise owing to our gender digital divide, low digital literacy, and patriarchal attitudes towards internet access by teenage girls.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!