Government to issue another advisory on deepfakes: Report

The development comes a month after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to several social media platforms.

Published

This image was created by using DALL-E.

The government has prepared an advisory on deep fakes which will soon be issued, Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Mint. He said that the government is urging platforms to be more proactive with alignment of their terms of use, and educating users of “12 no-go areas —which they should have done by now.” Chandrasekhar cautioned that there would be stricter regulations if companies do not comply to this advisory.

This comes a month after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in November this year following the circulation of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s deep fakes.

Government action on deep fakes so far:

Following the first advisory, MeitY conducted a meeting with representatives of various internet companies including Reliance Jio, Meta, Google, Telegram, Sharechat, Snap, Samsung, and Apple. In this meeting, companies were asked to change their terms of service to explicitly mention Section 3(1)(b) of India’s IT Rules (2021) and inform users about their obligations when publishing content online.

This section of the IT Rules (2021) says that platforms are required to inform users its rules and regulations, privacy policy, and user agreement. It also says that platforms must make reasonable efforts [by itself, and to cause the users of its computer resource to not host], display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that meets the 14 different criteria listed out in the section (including information that impersonates a person). According to Section 7 of the IT Rules, non-observance to any of the IT rules makes platforms liable for punishment. Chandrasekhar said that MeitY would appoint an officer to help citizens enforce Section 7 of the IT Rules.

Chandrasekhar had said that there would be yet another meeting after seven days but it is unclear what happened at this meeting.

Why it matters:

MeitY’s action signals that the government is giving increased importance to the issue of deep fakes especially as it heads to polls in 2024. With India’s AI regulation, the Digital India Act, getting pushed back until after 2024, it remains to be seen whether the IT rules would be sufficient to tackle the threat of misinformation/disinformation posed by deep fakes.

