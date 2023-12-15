wordpress blog stats
Google Introduces New Features for Protecting Location History and Maps Activity Data

The new update comes in the backdrop of a number of lawsuits alleging that Google employed deceptive methods to track user location data for targeted ads.

Published

Google’s recently announced policy update will soon enable users to exhibit greater control over their location history, and data related to their activity on Google Maps. The company’s blogpost from December 12 informed about settings restricting the time period for data retention, encrypting backed up timeline data, and providing easy access to such controls for users.

More about the new features:

1. Location Timeline will be saved on user device: For users who have chosen to turn on their ‘Location History’, Timeline data will be saved on their device. Also, users can choose to delete a part or all of such information or disable the setting anytime. Google has also informed that it will encrypt all the Timeline data uploaded as a back-up on Cloud, which even Google will not have access to.

Notably, as per the new policy, the ‘auto-delete’ control for location history will now be set for three months by default, which was previously set to 18 months. Users can choose to extend the period of data retention or switch off auto-delete entirely. The company said that these changes will gradually roll out through the next year on Android and iOS, and users would be notified adirections,bout the updates.

2. Users can delete place-related activity: Users would soon be able to clear recent activity related to a particular location on the Maps. This will include information related to searches, directions, visits, and shares for a specific place a user plans to visit or has visited. The feature to delete place-related activity will be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

3. Access key location controls via the blue dot: The blue dot on Google Maps, which indicates your location on the map, will provide essential location related controls to the user. “Just tap it, and at a glance, you’ll see whether your Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and whether you’ve given Maps access to your device’s location. New blue dot controls start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS,” the blogpost informed.

Why it matters:

Google’s new update comes in the backdrop of a number of lawsuits alleging that the company employed deceptive methods to track user location data for targeted ads and restricted users’ ability to disable such activities to protect their privacy. A lawsuit by the US District of Columbia had also alleged that while users were under the impression that turning off Location History can stop Google from tacking location data, the company was still collecting such information through Web & App Activity and other sources.

In a settlement with the US District of Columbia in January, Google had agreed to revise its location tracking practices and pay a fine of $9.5 million. Google was asked to make a number of changes including creation of a new Location Technologies webpage, facilitating easy methods to disable location settings and delete location information, obtaining explicit consent for sharing precise location information, autodeletion of certain location information, and deleting location history of inactive users among others.

The allegations against Google were critical as it raised concerns regarding uninformed collection of user activity and of potential surveillance by the Big Tech company for business gains. The recent changes seek to update existing settings on Google Maps application and is welcomed: For example, Google’s decision to store location and timeline data on user device will affirm user control over their data. Similarly, the ability to delete place-related activity also advances privacy for individuals, especially for critical purposes involving access to healthcare, counseling services, exercising constitutional right to protest, etc.

