Google Introduces MedLM Generative AI Facility for the Healthcare Industry

Google has announced the launch of MedLM, a “family of foundation models” for application of generative AI in the health care industry. Built on Google’s large language model Med-PaLM 2, which the company says is fine-tuned specifically for medical use-cases, MedLM is currently available to Google Cloud customers in the United States though Vertex AI platform. According to the company’s blogpost, there are two models under MedLM, to provide assistance to medical practitioners with complex as well as operational tasks. These include summarising or documenting conversations, searching through medications, drug research and development, etc. Google claims that the development of these models is informed by “specific healthcare and life sciences customer needs, such as answering a healthcare provider’s medical questions and drafting summaries”. “The first MedLM model is larger, designed for complex tasks. The second is a medium model, able to be fine-tuned and best for scaling across tasks…In the coming months, we’re planning to bring Gemini-based models into the MedLM suite to offer even more capabilities,” the blogpost added. How is MedLM being tested by healthcare businesses? In its blogpost, Google has also listed several healthcare companies that have been testing MedLM for various organisational tasks and are looking to expand the scope of its application. For example, physicians in US-based HCA Healthcare have been using an app called Augmedix, which also uses MedLM on Vertex AI, for creating medical notes that are then reviewed by the team before they are transferred to the hospital’s electronic health record. Whereas,…

