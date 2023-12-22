Google to restrict election-related queries for Bard in 2024

What’s the news: Google announced it will restrict, starting early 2024, the types of election-related queries for which Bard will return responses in preparation for the upcoming US elections. As per a company blog post, Google took note of the high-profile elections that will take place around the world next year and will particularly focus on the role artificial intelligence (AI) might play in such cases.

YouTube to identify AI-generated content: Aside from Bard, Google said that YouTube will also include “content labels” over the coming months, which will require creators to disclose when they’ve created realistic, altered or synthetic content. Under this measure, the content will display a label that indicates for people when the content they’re watching is synthetic.

Google’s previous measures in preparation of election

In August 2023, Google DeepMind launched SynthID tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images. It embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image, which makes it detectable for identification but near-invisible to the human eye. The tool was introduced for testing to a limited number Google Vertex AI customers using Imagen, a text-to-image generator and as per the latest blog, it is still in the beta stage.

Google also updated its political content policy in November of the same year to combat misinformation during elections, mandating election advertisers to add disclosures for advertisements that contain AI-generated content. Further, the advertisers will be verified in certain regions and will have to “prominently disclose” when their political ads contain “synthetic content that inauthentically depicts real or realistic-looking people or events.”

