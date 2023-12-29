India's government-appointed committee dealing with grievance redressal disputes on Internet platforms has directed Meta to take down a "fake" video of noted journalist Karan Thapar taking an interview "promoting get-rich-quick schemes and bitcoin platforms". According to a copy of the order viewed by MediaNama, Meta's grievance officer (the company official in charge of dealing with user complaints) had previously denied taking down the video twice. First, on grounds that it didn't violate its community guidelines, and second, on grounds that the complaint didn't mention the URL of the video or provide clear screenshots of the content. Notably, Facebook's community guidelines warn users to not post content facilitating or encouraging "fake jobs, or work-from-home or get-rich-quick scams". Additionally, India's platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021, mandate that platforms cause users not to upload certain kinds of prohibited information, including misinformation and misleading information. The decision seems to have been eventually appealed before the Grievance Appellate Committee. Established under the IT Rules, 2021, the government-appointed committee deals with complaints of users "aggrieved by decisions of Grievance Officers of social media intermediaries and other intermediaries on complaints of users or victims against violation of the IT Rules and any other matters pertaining to the computer resources made available by the intermediaries". The Committee found that Meta's grievance officer's responses were "at variance". First, Meta categorically stated that the video in question didn't violate the community guidelines, took cognisance of the complaint, and even provided it with an ID number. "This means the…
India’s Grievance Appellate Committee Directs Meta to Take Down “Fake” Interview of Karan Thapar Promoting Bitcoin and Get-Rich-Quick Schemes
Thapar also denied affiliations with the video and said that the content circulating on social media was false and fabricated.
