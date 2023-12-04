wordpress blog stats
G7 Countries Agree on International Guidelines for Generative AI: Report

The “Group of 7”, or G7, is an international grouping of seven of the world’s states—France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (non-enumerated).

Published

The G7's digital and technology ministers have agreed on international guidelines to regulate generative artificial intelligence, Nikkei Asia reported last week. They will likely be approved at a virtual G7 summit in the coming weeks. The guidelines are accompanied by the G7's voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence developers agreed upon in October this year. Both regulations form the "centrepiece" of the G7's "Comprehensive Policy Framework" on Artificial Intelligence. These developments come amidst G7 President Japan's efforts to set international standards and comprehensive rules for advanced artificial intelligence systems. The G7 ministers have also approved a plan for their implementation next year. The "Group of 7", or G7, is an international grouping of seven of the world's states—France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (non-enumerated). What do the guidelines cover?: According to Nikkei Asia, 11 of the guideline's 12 principles are borrowed from the earlier code of conduct, with both regulations applying to users and suppliers of artificial intelligence. The code of conduct's principles state: Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks at different stages of a system's lifecycle, whether while developing or deploying them. Identify and mitigate any system vulnerabilities after its deployment, and when it hits the market. Also, identify incidents and patterns of system misuse. An AI system's capabilities, limitations, and cases of appropriate and inappropriate use should be publicly reported to ensure transparency and accountability. Responsibly share and report information incidents with organisations developing advanced systems, including with industry, civil…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

