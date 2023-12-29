Financial Intelligence Unit Requests URL Blocking of 9 Crypto Cos Non-compliant with India’s Anti-Money Laundering Laws, Issues Show Cause Notices

The Indian government's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has written to the IT Ministry directing it to block the URLs of nine offshore cryptocurrency and virtual digital assets platforms for non-compliance with India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), including the likes of Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex and more. The government press release issued last evening added that the FIU has issued show cause notices to the nine companies under Section 13 of the PMLA, which empowers the government-appointed authorities to impose fines on companies that are non-compliant with the law. The press release clarified that both onshore and offshore "Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers" are mandated to register with the FIU and comply with the PMLA's obligations, which include keeping track of and reporting "suspicious" activities, and record keeping. Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers undertake activities like exchanging virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, and transferring and safekeeping virtual digital assets, among others. The obligations they face under the PMLA are based on these activities, and are location-agnostic. 31 such companies have registered with the FIU so far. "However, several offshore entities though catering to a substantial part of Indian users were not getting registered and coming under the Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) framework," the press release claimed, leading to the show cause and blocking notices. The companies served are: Binance: with holdings in Seychelles, Cayman Islands, and Switzerland; Kucoin: with holdings in Seychelles and Singapore; Huobi: with holdings in Hong Kong and Singapore; Kraken:…
