wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Financial Intelligence Unit Requests URL Blocking of 9 Crypto Cos Non-compliant with India’s Anti-Money Laundering Laws, Issues Show Cause Notices

Both onshore and offshore Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers are mandated to register with the FIU and have to comply with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s location-agnostic obligations, a govt press release clarified.

Published

The Indian government's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has written to the IT Ministry directing it to block the URLs of nine offshore cryptocurrency and virtual digital assets platforms for non-compliance with India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), including the likes of Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex and more. The government press release issued last evening added that the FIU has issued show cause notices to the nine companies under Section 13 of the PMLA, which empowers the government-appointed authorities to impose fines on companies that are non-compliant with the law. The press release clarified that both onshore and offshore "Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers" are mandated to register with the FIU and comply with the PMLA's obligations, which include keeping track of and reporting "suspicious" activities, and record keeping. Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers undertake activities like exchanging virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, and transferring and safekeeping virtual digital assets, among others. The obligations they face under the PMLA are based on these activities, and are location-agnostic. 31 such companies have registered with the FIU so far. "However, several offshore entities though catering to a substantial part of Indian users were not getting registered and coming under the Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) framework," the press release claimed, leading to the show cause and blocking notices. The companies served are: Binance: with holdings in Seychelles, Cayman Islands, and Switzerland; Kucoin: with holdings in Seychelles and Singapore; Huobi: with holdings in Hong Kong and Singapore; Kraken:…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ