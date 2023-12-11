wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

EU countries reach provisional agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act

The AI Act will be the first law in world to comprehensively address AI governance, while establishing obligations on AI based on risk and impact.

Published

European flag with board in front of dramatic sky

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and the European Council reached a “provisional agreement” on the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI) on December 8, 2023. This is the world’s first law to regulate AI systems and establish obligations for AI based on its potential risks and level of impact.

According to the press release shared by the EU Parliament, “this regulation aims to ensure that fundamental rights, democracy, the rule of law and environmental sustainability are protected from high risk AI, while boosting innovation.” Accordingly, the MEPs arrived at an agreement on the following decisions.

Biometrics, social scoring, prohibited: Co-legislators banned the following “applications” of AI to protect citizens’ rights and democracy –

  • biometric categorisation systems that use sensitive characteristics (e.g. political, religious, philosophical beliefs, sexual orientation, race);
  • untargeted scraping of facial images from the internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases;
  • emotion recognition in the workplace and educational institutions;
  • social scoring based on social behaviour or personal characteristics;
  • AI systems that manipulate human behaviour to circumvent their free will;
  • AI used to exploit the vulnerabilities of people (due to their age, disability, social or economic situation).

Some exemptions to biometrics in policing: Countries agreed on exempting law enforcement agencies from the biometrics identification systems ban in publicly accessible spaces. Negotiators came up with lists of crime for which authorities can ask for a judicial authorisation to use biometric systems. MEPs also drew a distinction between “post-remote” and “real time” biometric identification wherein the former would be used “strictly in the targeted search of a person convicted or suspected of having committed a serious crime.” Meanwhile, “real-time” biometric identification “would comply with strict conditions and its use would be limited in time and location, for the purposes of:

  • targeted searches of victims (abduction, trafficking, sexual exploitation),
  • prevention of a specific and present terrorist threat, or
  • the localisation or identification of a person suspected of having committed one of the specific crimes mentioned in the regulation (e.g. terrorism, trafficking, sexual exploitation, murder, kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, participation in a criminal organisation, environmental crime).”

Citizens can demand explanation for AI use: Citizens will have a right to “launch complaints about AI systems and receive explanations about decisions based on high-risk AI systems that impact their rights.” MEPs also agreed on mandatory fundamental rights impact assessment for AI systems classified as high-risk.

Guardrails for general artificial intelligence systems: General-purpose AI (GPAI) systems will have to adhere to transparency requirements as initially proposed by Parliament like, technical documentation, compliance with EU copyright law and dissemination of detailed summaries about the content used for training.

For high-impact GPAI models with systemic risk, entities will have to conduct model evaluations, assess and mitigate systemic risks, conduct adversarial testing, report to the Commission on serious incidents, ensure cybersecurity and report on their energy efficiency.

Penalties ranging from 35 million to 7.5 million euros: Countries agreed that non-compliance with the rules can lead to “fines ranging from 35 million euro or 7% of global turnover to 7.5 million or 1.5 % of turnover, depending on the infringement and size of the company.”

Earlier in November, more than 30 European digital industry representatives signed a joint statement voicing concern about the potential over-regulation of AI in the EU through the AI Act. In it, representatives had asked the EU to consider a risk-based approach to AI regulation while considering the Bill’s conflicts with existing legislation in various sectors. It is unclear whether these concerns were considered by the MEPs prior to the agreement.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ