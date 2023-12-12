After a month of marathon hearings, Epic Games on December 11 won its antitrust lawsuit against Google in the US with the jury concluding that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market and the Android in-app billing services market, The Verge reported. The jury voted "yes" on all counts including: Did Google maintain monopoly power in the relevant markets by engaging in anticompetitive conduct? Did Google enter into anti-competitive agreements? Did Google unlawfully tie the use of Google Play Store to the use of Play Billing? Was Epic injured by Google's anticompetitive conduct? Judge James Donato will decide the appropriate remedies for Play Store and Play Billing to address Google's illegal monopoly. This is expected to happen in January. This is a significant win for Epic, which in 2021 lost a similar antitrust battle against the Apple App Store. "Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world. It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation." — Epic Blog Epic CEO Tim Sweeney welcomed the decision with the following post on X: https://twitter.com/TimSweeneyEpic/status/1734370774830797210?s=20 Google, however, plans to challenge the verdict. "We plan to challenge the verdict. Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles.…
Epic wins lawsuit against Google Play in the US
Epic took Google to court in August 2020 after Google removed Epic’s popular Fortnite game from the Play Store for including an alternative billing system that avoids commissions charged by Play Billing.
