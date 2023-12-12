wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Education Ministry’s Parliament Response on APAAR ID Doesn’t Clarify Confusion About Student Registry

While the Ministry talked about NEP 2020 and data privacy of students, it remains unclear as to how the various student registries are going to work.

Published

How will an ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) ID benefit students? What are the measures taken by the government to ensure data privacy and security of students’ information collected for APAAR? These are some of the important questions by Lok Sabha members Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde that the Education Ministry failed to offer details on in its written parliamentary reply on December 11, 2023.

What is APAAR?

As per a report by the Education Ministry, APAAR is supposed to serve as a registry for institutions, students and faculty that creates “lifelong credentials, and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC),” an online repository of students’ academic data. APAAR will supplement the National Credit Framework (NCrF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to digitise academic records across different levels in a student’s academic journey.

What did the ministers ask?

In addition to the above-mentioned queries, the ministers asked the following:

  • Details of ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative under Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) and its key objectives.
  • Whether there is any role and involvement of the Ministry in this initiative.
  • Whether it aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on gender parity and equal opportunities in education.
  • The details of the enrollment process for APAAR followed by schools and the role of the parents in this regard.

What did the Education Ministry answer?

The Minister of State (MoS) for Education Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the under the NEP, “a registry framework” is required to track the “academic and skilling journey” of learners to provide them with “multidisciplinary education with multiple entry and exit facility”. The MoS informed that the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) Scheme was launched on 29th July 2021 to create unique ID for students.

“Detail process for enrolment for individual students/learners and institutions are available on https://www.abc.gov.in/. All State Governments have also been communicated with process to be followed for enrolment of the students along with the role of the parents in this process,” the MoS stated. However, he did not elaborate on what the process would entail and whether it would require further data collection from students.

On the question of students’ privacy, Pradhan replied, “Data Security and Privacy guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been followed to ensure safety and privacy of data.” Here again, the MoS does not specify what are these guidelines and whether they are sufficient enough to safeguard the personal details that would be collected under the project.

Why does it matter?

The Ministers’ questions on APAAR ID are important in context of the Ministry’s recent directions to the state governments to create Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry for students from pre-primary to higher education, under which each student will be assigned a “unique ID” other than their Aadhaar ID. The government’s claims about creating the APAAR for enabling “interdisciplinary mobility of the students with appropriate ‘Credit transfer’” and for offering greater visibility of data for policy analysis, also reminds us of the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER) project introduced in April this year. Based on similar objectives, the Education Registry consultation paper outlined plans to create a student, teacher, and institution registry.

The government had intended to begin implementing the EER by August 2023. What’s unclear is whether APAAR is a part of the EER project or vice versa? However, the Ministry makes no mention of either APAAR or EER in its reply. Secondly, the EER consultation paper clearly mentioned that no new ID would be created for students for creating the registry. Why is the government working on two different projects for similar objectives related to creating a student registry? And why does one talk about creating a unique ID and the other doesn’t? There has been no update on the EER even after stakeholders raised questions about data privacy, access to internet , and technological abilities of the institutions to implement the EER.

Additionally, the government has also been issuing notices to state governments to compel schools to update students’ Aadhaar data on the UDISE+ school-data portal to create a student registry (UDISE+ or Unified District Information for Education plus is an Information Management System developed by the Education Ministry to collect and manage data related to schools and students). Here again, the government has not specified whether the data is being collected for APAAR or EER. A lack of clarity on the implementation of these projects continues to strengthen ambiguities about the purpose for which personal details of students and teachers are being collected.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ