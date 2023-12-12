Education Ministry’s Parliament Response on APAAR ID Doesn’t Clarify Confusion About Student Registry

How will an ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) ID benefit students? What are the measures taken by the government to ensure data privacy and security of students’ information collected for APAAR? These are some of the important questions by Lok Sabha members Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde that the Education Ministry failed to offer details on in its written parliamentary reply on December 11, 2023.

What is APAAR?

As per a report by the Education Ministry, APAAR is supposed to serve as a registry for institutions, students and faculty that creates “lifelong credentials, and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC),” an online repository of students’ academic data. APAAR will supplement the National Credit Framework (NCrF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to digitise academic records across different levels in a student’s academic journey.

What did the ministers ask?

In addition to the above-mentioned queries, the ministers asked the following:

Details of ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative under Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) and its key objectives.

Whether there is any role and involvement of the Ministry in this initiative.

Whether it aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on gender parity and equal opportunities in education.

The details of the enrollment process for APAAR followed by schools and the role of the parents in this regard.

What did the Education Ministry answer?

The Minister of State (MoS) for Education Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the under the NEP, “a registry framework” is required to track the “academic and skilling journey” of learners to provide them with “multidisciplinary education with multiple entry and exit facility”. The MoS informed that the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) Scheme was launched on 29th July 2021 to create unique ID for students.

“Detail process for enrolment for individual students/learners and institutions are available on https://www.abc.gov.in/. All State Governments have also been communicated with process to be followed for enrolment of the students along with the role of the parents in this process,” the MoS stated. However, he did not elaborate on what the process would entail and whether it would require further data collection from students.

On the question of students’ privacy, Pradhan replied, “Data Security and Privacy guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been followed to ensure safety and privacy of data.” Here again, the MoS does not specify what are these guidelines and whether they are sufficient enough to safeguard the personal details that would be collected under the project.

Why does it matter?

The Ministers’ questions on APAAR ID are important in context of the Ministry’s recent directions to the state governments to create Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry for students from pre-primary to higher education, under which each student will be assigned a “unique ID” other than their Aadhaar ID. The government’s claims about creating the APAAR for enabling “interdisciplinary mobility of the students with appropriate ‘Credit transfer’” and for offering greater visibility of data for policy analysis, also reminds us of the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER) project introduced in April this year. Based on similar objectives, the Education Registry consultation paper outlined plans to create a student, teacher, and institution registry.

The government had intended to begin implementing the EER by August 2023. What’s unclear is whether APAAR is a part of the EER project or vice versa? However, the Ministry makes no mention of either APAAR or EER in its reply. Secondly, the EER consultation paper clearly mentioned that no new ID would be created for students for creating the registry. Why is the government working on two different projects for similar objectives related to creating a student registry? And why does one talk about creating a unique ID and the other doesn’t? There has been no update on the EER even after stakeholders raised questions about data privacy, access to internet , and technological abilities of the institutions to implement the EER.

Additionally, the government has also been issuing notices to state governments to compel schools to update students’ Aadhaar data on the UDISE+ school-data portal to create a student registry (UDISE+ or Unified District Information for Education plus is an Information Management System developed by the Education Ministry to collect and manage data related to schools and students). Here again, the government has not specified whether the data is being collected for APAAR or EER. A lack of clarity on the implementation of these projects continues to strengthen ambiguities about the purpose for which personal details of students and teachers are being collected.

