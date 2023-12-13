The Education Ministry has initiated steps for the integration of Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL), which is largely driven by technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), with the government’s online education platform Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), a parliament response by the IT Ministry indicated. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which runs DIKSHA, and Digital India Corporation (DIC) recently conducted workshops related to PAL, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on December 13. The MoS was replying to questions by Lok Sabha member Manne Srinivas Reddy, who asked: whether NCERT has sought the Meity's [Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology] expertise in facilitating PAL's integration into DIKSHA and if so, the details thereof; whether in some States, NGOs / foreign countries/private players are already administering the PAL, which works on AI and if so, the details thereof; whether the budget constraints have been an obstacle as building the PAL is a massive exercise; and if so, the details thereof along with the help provided to private players till now in this regard. What did the IT Ministry answer? Answering all questions in one paragraph, Chandrasekhar defined Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) as "an educational approach that leverages technology and data to tailor learning experiences to individual students' needs, preferences, and pace of learning.” While the MoS informed that workshops were being undertaken, he did not provide answers or any information on Reddy’s questions about budget constraints and the involvement of the private sector in taking up…
News
Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform
While MoS Chandrsekhar informed that workshops were being undertaken on the integration, he did not provide answers about budget constraints and the involvement of the private sector in taking up the exercise.
Latest Headlines
- India will only allow trusted AI models to use its datasets: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar December 13, 2023
- Indian Govt Reintroduces 3 Criminal Law Bills Based on Parliamentary Committee Inputs: What’s Changed? December 13, 2023
- Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform December 13, 2023
- Prime Minister Modi suggests using AI for government decision making at GPAI Summit December 13, 2023
- 10 Points Highlighting Nandan Nilekani’s AI Blueprint: DPI, Open-Source Models, Use-Case Approach and More December 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...