wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform

While MoS Chandrsekhar informed that workshops were being undertaken on the integration, he did not provide answers about budget constraints and the involvement of the private sector in taking up the exercise.

Published

The Education Ministry has initiated steps for the integration of Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL), which is largely driven by technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), with the government’s online education platform Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), a parliament response by the IT Ministry indicated. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which runs DIKSHA, and Digital India Corporation (DIC) recently conducted workshops related to PAL, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on December 13. The MoS was replying to questions by Lok Sabha member Manne Srinivas Reddy, who asked: whether NCERT has sought the Meity's [Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology] expertise in facilitating PAL's integration into DIKSHA and if so, the details thereof; whether in some States, NGOs / foreign countries/private players are already administering the PAL, which works on AI and if so, the details thereof; whether the budget constraints have been an obstacle as building the PAL is a massive exercise; and if so, the details thereof along with the help provided to private players till now in this regard. What did the IT Ministry answer? Answering all questions in one paragraph, Chandrasekhar defined Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) as "an educational approach that leverages technology and data to tailor learning experiences to individual students' needs, preferences, and pace of learning.” While the MoS informed that workshops were being undertaken, he did not provide answers or any information on Reddy’s questions about budget constraints and the involvement of the private sector in taking up…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ