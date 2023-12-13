Education Ministry Explores AI Integration for Personalized Learning on DIKSHA Platform

The Education Ministry has initiated steps for the integration of Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL), which is largely driven by technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), with the government’s online education platform Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), a parliament response by the IT Ministry indicated. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which runs DIKSHA, and Digital India Corporation (DIC) recently conducted workshops related to PAL, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on December 13. The MoS was replying to questions by Lok Sabha member Manne Srinivas Reddy, who asked: whether NCERT has sought the Meity's [Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology] expertise in facilitating PAL's integration into DIKSHA and if so, the details thereof; whether in some States, NGOs / foreign countries/private players are already administering the PAL, which works on AI and if so, the details thereof; whether the budget constraints have been an obstacle as building the PAL is a massive exercise; and if so, the details thereof along with the help provided to private players till now in this regard. What did the IT Ministry answer? Answering all questions in one paragraph, Chandrasekhar defined Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) as "an educational approach that leverages technology and data to tailor learning experiences to individual students' needs, preferences, and pace of learning.” While the MoS informed that workshops were being undertaken, he did not provide answers or any information on Reddy’s questions about budget constraints and the involvement of the private sector in taking up…

