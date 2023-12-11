wordpress blog stats
Dream11 Withdraws Bombay HC Challenge Against GST Evasion Notices: Report

The development followed after the Maharashtra govt withdrew their notice in light of an ongoing Supreme Court challenge by Central GST authorities.

Online gaming company Dream11 has withdrawn its Bombay High Court petition challenging Rs. 1,200 crore tax evasion notices issued to it by Maharashtra’s GST authorities, LiveMint reported.

This development from last week followed the Maharashtra government’s submission that the state’s tax authorities withdrew their notice in light of an ongoing Supreme Court challenge by Central GST authorities, adding that the Directorate General of GST would be issuing a new notice soon.

The Central authorities are challenging the quashing of similar tax evasion notices against online real money gaming company Gameskraft by the Karnataka High Court.

The notices also come after the GST Council’s decision earlier this year to tax online games played for stakes at 28%, under the tax slab for gambling. While the GST authorities claimed that Dream11 was offering gambling games, the fantasy sports major argued that various court judgments had held that fantasy sports predominantly require skill and do not constitute gambling. The notices added that Dream11 had dodged paying the 28% gambling tax during the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, even though the new tax regime came into force on October 1st this year.

About the Supreme Court challenge: The Central GST Authorities approached the Supreme Court earlier this year to review the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash a Rs. 21,000 crore tax evasion notice filed against online real money gaming major Gameskraft.

Gameskraft offers games of skill (or non-gambling games) for stakes, like rummy. In the original notice, the GST authorities described these as gambling activities that should be taxed accordingly at 28%. The High Court disagreed, ruling that games of skill cannot constitute gambling, irrespective of whether they’re played for stakes or not, or played offline or online.

The Supreme Court challenge argues that the Southern Court’s ruling goes against decades of settled law on the issue. The authorities argued that as long as games involve wagering on unknown outcomes, irrespective of whether they are games of skill or chance, that constitutes gambling. The Supreme Court issued notice in the case a few weeks ago, temporarily staying the Karnataka High Court’s order.

