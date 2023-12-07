What’s the news: Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered solution - ASTR, detected more than 67 lakh suspected mobile connections and disconnected 55.52 lakhs of these connections that failed subscriber re-verification, said the Communications Ministry in the Lok Sabha on December 6, 2023. “More than 70,000 Point of Sales (SIM agents) involved in selling such mobile connections have also been blacklisted and 365 First Information report (FIRs) have been registered with police authorities against more than 1890 Points of Sale (POS). 1,31,961 mobile handsets, used either with mobile connections taken with fake / forged documents or involved in cyber-crime / financial frauds, have been blocked on pan-India basis,” said the Ministry in its written reply to queries about fake call centres. ASTR and concerns of privacy: The ASTR is a system that uses subscriber images provided by Telecom Subscriber Providers (TSPs) to detect duplication of SIM card registrations under different names, guardian name, date of birth or any other KYC parameter. However, subscribers whose facial data are processed in this manner are not notified about the functions of ASTR. In 2022, MediaNama filed an RTI application asking the DoT for ASTR’s tender document along with other details like data storage location, retention and user consent policy. It failed to answer these questions after which MediaNama filed a first appeal but to no avail. Can citizens be wrongly accused of crimes? Although the exemptions under India’s data protection law may exempt DoT from requiring user consent for processing data, there still exist…
DoT detects 67 lakh suspected connections, disconnects around 55 lakh: All you need to know
Over 67 lakh suspected mobile connections identified by ASTR. How does this affect telecom fraud and citizen privacy?
